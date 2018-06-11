Just how many Darwin Award drivers are there on our roads?

Some owners simply can't be tracked down, but believe it or not, some recipients have ignored multiple recall notices.

There are some high-level discussions going on at the moment about what to do with recalcitrant Takata airbag-affected car owners who refuse to take the recall seriously.

It's bad enough some owners simply can't be tracked down, but believe it or not, some recipients have ignored multiple recall notices while others scrawled obscene messages on them and sent them back.

Apparently, some owners are perfectly happy to risk being killed or injured to avoid the inconvenience of being without a car for a few hours while the problem is fixed. If you ask me, we're dealing with candidates for a Darwin Award here.

I can almost accept that these drivers have made an informed decision, but I have to wonder if their passengers, who are equally at risk, have been fully informed of the gravity of the situation, and allowed to make their own choice before they buckle up. That's bound to make for some interesting courtroom discussion if the worst eventually happens.

All while this farce is unfolding, another motorist, this time in Malaysia, has sadly been added to the Takata death toll. The Malaysian Government is considering stopping registration on affected vehicles.

Perhaps this is why the Federal Government has asked state and territory transport authorities to follow a similar course of action.

There are simply too many drivers out there ignoring the recall and dicing with death.