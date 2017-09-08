26°
News

Junior steer picks up Ekka award

FIRST PRIZE: Amy Davenport at the Ekka.
Melanie Keyte
by

AMY Davenport isn't used to being at the centre of attention but was honoured last month when she won the junior Champion Skill Steer title at the Royal Brisbane Show.

The Year 12 student at West Moreton Anglican College said their 10-day visit was a "wonderful” experience for the team.

"It was a tough gig but it's great when you get to see all your hard work paying off,” she said.

"I didn't expect to win the competition at all.

"I'm not big on parading and I usually don't place, so winning at the Ekka was incredible.”

Amy said the judges had been particularly impressed with her demeanour around the animals, which the young woman said came from her love for cattle.

"The judge commented that I was really polished as a leader because I was calm with the animal and that's something I need to continue with,” she said.

"I think staying calm is really important so the animals know you're not stressed out and will work with you.”

As for her secrets to success, Amy had a few tips.

"Go to local shows and talk to someone who knows about the industry and the showing of cattle,” she said.

"Make sure to listen to everything they say because it's all valuable.”

Topics:  cattle ekka royal brisbane show steer west moreton anglican college youth in agriculture

Gatton Star

