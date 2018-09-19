Menu
OUT IN STYLE: Stanthorpe Junior Rugby League wrapped their season with a presentation at Sullivan Oval.
Rugby League

Junior Gremlins awarded for stellar footy season

19th Sep 2018 5:04 PM

Rugby League: The Junior Gremlins season has wrapped up with a breakup day and awards ceremony on September 7.

The awards marked the conclusion of what Stanthorpe Junior Rugby League President Lindsay Adams said was a great season full of highlights.

"From the club perspective our numbers were up to 140 which was an increase by about 30 from last year.

"One of the reasons for that is we ran an Under-18s team with 16 or 17 of those guys.

"What that is, is just keeping those kids around to help next year and beyond with the senior team.

"It's extremely important to keep the rugby league alive. Without the under 18s we don't have a connection to our senior club.”

The Under-16s placing in the semi final was another highlight for Adams, but watching all the players improve was his favourite part of the season.

"We see big improvement from the kids from the first part of the season to the last across all grades.

"Our coaches do a great job and a lot of them are just volunteers.

"It's an important part for the kids because there's a lot of kids from all different families and they've got to come together and work together as a team.”

Adams is now coordinating with senior rugby league to look at bringing the two clubs together for next year, with an AGM due to be held before the end of the year.

Next year the Junior Gremlins will also be decked out in brand new jerseys with new sponsors yet to be announced.

Adams also thanked all the volunteers who helped bring the season together.

Club Awards

Best and Fairest: Dylan Meddings

Most Consistent: Ben Rogers

Most Improved: Dan McMeniman

Rookie of the year: Dean Dunbar

Golden Gremlin: Tara Hills

Most Valuable Supporter: John Cobon

Rep player of the year: Ky Rashleigh

Sean Kloppers Memorial trophy: Ben Rogers

Karena Family Memorial trophy: Isabel Kay

All the action from the day:

Stanthorpe Border Post

