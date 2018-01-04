Junior batsman youngest picked for state team

YOUNG GUN: Mulgowie teen Noah Emmerson was the youngest batsman selected for the state side.

CRICKET: Mulgowie prodigy Noah Emmerson has once again smashed expectations to be selected as one of the youngest players in the Queensland Under-15 Cricket Schoolboys team.

The 13-year-old batsman was the third-highest run scorer with a total of 118 at the Queensland Under-15 Cricket Championships last month and one of only three players to score a century in the carnival, both of which helped him secure a place in the side.

Noah said his reaction to the selection was "indescribable”.

"It's so rare, there's only ever one or two kids a year that get picked (before turning 14) and to be one of those is an amazing achievement,” he said.

"I'm hoping to gain some experience in playing that high level of cricket and learn more about the way I conduct myself in the game so I can come back next year and hopefully get picked for the Australian side.”

The passionate sportsman said his dream is to play Test cricket for Australia and he's doing everything possible to make that dream reality.

He started playing for Mulgowie in club cricket aged seven, though his mother Cheree Emmerson said he's had a bat and ball in hand since age two.

In addition to his performances with the Ipswich/Logan Hornets metropolitan west team, Noah plays Under-16s cricket for Forest Hill and regularly appears alongside his father and grandfather in the A-Grade competition for Mulgowie.

His father Simon Emmerson said he was "very proud” to see his son's passion carry him to new heights.

"Without doubt it's a huge opportunity to learn and develop at an elite level, but there's many people who don't make these teams at this age and become famous professional players,” he said.

"Some (who) make these teams drop out for whatever reason, so hopefully Noah's love of the game will assist him to keep smashing his goals.”

Currently, Noah trains up to 10 hours per week in addition to two to three full matches on the weekends and Simon estimated Noah hits around 40,000-50,000 balls per season.

It's a regime Noah hoped would set him in good stead for the coming years.

"Hopefully if I keep working hard, I might get there,” he said.

"It's a long way to go until I get there and a lot of hard work is required but hopefully I'm putting myself in the right position.”

Noah also paid tribute to Blue Dog Sports, who he said has helped him significantly over the years.