Junction View mine chock full of mineral

DIGGING DEEP: Global Nature sources diatomite, palagonite and basalt from its Junction View mine, creating a number of product lines for everything from human health to agricultural. Chalkmine Quarry site executive Michael Ng with some palagonite. Ebony Graveur

FEW people would know it, thanks to the dense covering of trees, but in the middle of a 560-hectare plot of land in Junction View, sits a quarry.

Chalkmine Quarry itself is in the middle of the property and according to Global Nature operations manager and senior site executive Michael Ng, is rich with minerals.

Originally founded to source chalk, the mine has proven to be lucrative with a number of resources.

"We currently mine three distinct minerals,” he said.

The mine is home to large quantities of palagonite and basalt with some diatomite (DE) buried deep in the quarry.

Mr Ng said the company mined approximately 300,000 kilograms of palagonite and basalt a year, with basalt being used to make roads.

"It's too hard to say exactly how much DE we source,” he said.

While it might be the rarest mineral in the mine, DE is one of the most interesting.

In addition to four agricultural products DE is used in, Global Nature's GN Organic line manufactures a product for human health: a natural collagen booster.

"Many studies show the amorphous silica shows great benefits to collagen boosting, which strengthens hair and nails,” he said.

The company is currently using palagonite to produce agricultural products.

"It is used as a mineraliser for the soil,” Mr Ng said.

"There are a few benefits of using it. It has all 22 essential nutrients for growing a healthy plant. It can also hold up to 65% of its body weight in water so it's water retention rate is very high.”

Additionally, Global Nature hypothesises palagonite might reduce methane production in cows by aiding with digestion.

"There is a dairy cow feed supplier in Victoria who consistently orders it from us. They've been using our palagonite as a feed additive for dairy cows,” Mr Ng said.

He said a Victorian farmer also mentioned the palagonite was possibly helping the cows' stomachs as he had noticed an improvement in the health of his cattle after including the mineral in their diet.

"So we thought the palagonite possibly has another benefit in terms of being able to absorb the hydrogen which normally makes methane,” Mr Ng said.

Products are available at Cottone's Hay and Feed Shed, and EM Redmond & Co.