Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Jumping fish kills Darwin man

by Alex Turner-Cohen
15th Aug 2020 3:21 PM

A jumping fish has struck and killed a middle-aged man off the coast of Darwin in a freak accident.

Northern Territory Police revealed they had responded to a call for help from a vessel in Darwin Harbour on Friday.

A 56-year-old man had been fishing with family and friends when he was struck in the chest by a large fish that launched itself into the boat.

A file photo of a Barramundi jumping in the Northern Territory. In a scene like this, a man was killed from the shock of the impact when a jumping fish hit his chest. Picture: NT Tourism/Shaana McNaught
A file photo of a Barramundi jumping in the Northern Territory. In a scene like this, a man was killed from the shock of the impact when a jumping fish hit his chest. Picture: NT Tourism/Shaana McNaught

The shock of the blow as the fish struck appears to have rendered the man unresponsive and his friends and family in the boat soon alerted authorities.

The group made their way to Cullen Bay where they were met by police and paramedics who administered CPR.

The man was unable to be revived.

Police have labelled the death a "freak incident".

Originally published as Jumping fish kills Darwin man

More Stories

fishing jumping fish man killed offbeat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why student hand wrote novel for book week costume parade

        Premium Content Why student hand wrote novel for book week costume parade

        Education Most characters didn’t appeal to this student, so she wrote her own story for book week.

        MPs accuse government of ‘politicising’ school funding

        Premium Content MPs accuse government of ‘politicising’ school funding

        Politics Regional MPs say they were left in the dark over how their electorates would...

        Palaszczuk Government backflips on media gag laws

        Premium Content Palaszczuk Government backflips on media gag laws

        Politics Queensland Government withdraws controversial legislation

        Queensland records two new cases of COVID-19

        Premium Content Queensland records two new cases of COVID-19

        News Two new cases of coronavirus from Sydney traveller, cargo ship crew