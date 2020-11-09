Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
‘It really took off‘: Jumping castle with kids sent flying into air
‘It really took off‘: Jumping castle with kids sent flying into air
News

Jumping castle with kids inside sent flying into the air

by Georgia Clark
9th Nov 2020 5:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A jumping castle with children inside took off seven metres into the air and left two kids with injuries in a freak accident at a family gathering that's been described as a "terrifying experience" for those involved.

Paramedics were called to a children's party in the backyard of a home in Tabbita, north west NSW just after 2pm on Sunday following reports a jumping castle had been lifted into the air by a gust of wind.

Two children have been rushed to hospital after a gust of wind sent a jumping castle flying into the air. Photo: NSW Ambulance
Two children have been rushed to hospital after a gust of wind sent a jumping castle flying into the air. Photo: NSW Ambulance

 

The children are in a serious but stable condition. Photo: NSW Ambulance
The children are in a serious but stable condition. Photo: NSW Ambulance

 

Upon arrival, paramedics treated a 10-year-old girl for a leg injury and a 10-year-old boy for an arm injury and neck pain.

The children were transported to Griffith Airport by road before being airlifted to Wagga Wagga hospital in a serious but stable condition.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Markus Zarins said the family gathering took an unexpected turn with the freak accident.

"It appears that a random gust of wind has hit at a family gathering, lifting the inflatable castle around seven metres into the air, dropping two kids onto the ground.

"This would have been a terrifying experience for everyone at the scene. The jumping castle really took off landing a few hundred metres away from its initial location."

Originally published as Jumping castle with kids inside sent flying into the air

More Stories

accident editors picks flying jumping castle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Regions where buying a home is cheaper than renting

        Premium Content Regions where buying a home is cheaper than renting

        Lifestyle With interest rates at an unprecedented low, mortgage payments have become cheaper than rents in many areas. SEE HOW OUR REGION PERFORMS!

        Laidley dad guilty of multiple drug offences

        Premium Content Laidley dad guilty of multiple drug offences

        News A Laidley South man in court after police raid at Mulgowie Rd address

        Gatton’s Gaul Street railway crossing closed

        Premium Content Gatton’s Gaul Street railway crossing closed

        News The Gaul Street railway crossing in Gatton has been temporarily closed. Find out...

        Palaszczuk snaps over borders

        Palaszczuk snaps over borders

        News Queensland records 52 days without community transmission