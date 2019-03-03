Julie is ready to shave again for a close cause

READY AGAIN: Freerange Kids Laidley Toddler Lead Educator Julie Paroz (front) will be brave the shave for the third time this month, raising vital funds for the Leukaemia Foundation.

READY AGAIN: Freerange Kids Laidley Toddler Lead Educator Julie Paroz (front) will be brave the shave for the third time this month, raising vital funds for the Leukaemia Foundation. Dominic Elsome

THE Worlds Greatest Shave is a cause close to Julie Paroz's heart - and when she braves the shave later this month, it won't be the first time.

Freerange Kids Laidley are hosting a shave event on March 29, and Toddler Lead Educator Miss Paroz will be shave off her hair for the third time.

Miss Paroz's mother is battling lymphoma so the challenge is a personal cause for her - one she hopes as many people as possible will get behind.

"We're obviously all aware of the issues with cancer out there in the world and it's a great cause to raise money - why not get on-board,” Miss Paroz said.

The event is open for all to support and centre director Tanaya-Waina Strength encourage everyone to get involved.

"We just want people to get behind the cause,” Ms Strength said.

Local hairdressers will be attending on the day to conduct the shave and also offer hair colouring for those not ready to lose their locks.

"All the kids can get involved, the parents can get involved -we can all be involved when we're not as brave to shave,” she said.

Two other brave individuals would be going under the clippers on the day, and Miss Paroz encouraged the community to get involved.

"We just want people to get behind the cause ... we want to raise as much money as possible,” she said.

Ms Strength said the centre had already received strong support and it was encouraging.

"It's the community we live - the parents and the shopkeepers are getting behind us and encouraging us,” she said.

"It's nice to see - and it does give us such a strong sense of community.”

The community can donate to the fundrasier by heading to the centre's Facebook page Free Range Kids Laidley 1 or in-person at the centre.

The shave event will kick off at 10am on March 29 at the centre at 39 Robinson Road, Laidley.