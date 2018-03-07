Julianne's library role is dream job

Name: Julianne Bachmann.

Occupation: Lockyer Valley Libraries library assistant at the Gatton branch.

Age: I am born the same year as J.K. Rowling.

Marital Status: Married. I was introduced to my husband at the Gatton Potato Carnival over 30 years ago.

What have you enjoyed most about your time with Lockyer Valley Libraries?

The customers and the staff I get to work with make my job enjoyable. I am part of an incredible team. The patrons and visitors that come through our doors make my job worthwhile. Every day I am greeted with smiles and thank-yous. I love being a part of the learning development of children within the library and sharing my enthusiasm for children's literature. We have a fantastic team that produce great children's activities. Getting to know the children and their parents and forming positive relationships makes my work a pleasure.

Why did you decide to get involved with Lockyer Valley Libraries?

I have lived in Gatton all my life and have a love for the area. Previously I had worked in a school library and enjoyed the job. I also loved sharing my passion for literature with children and being surrounded by books. I am a people person and enjoy learning new things, this job combined both aspects. The work within a library is incredibly varied with routine and rhythm, which appealed to me. The library is the place I can connect with the public and build relationships. My dream job.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

I have met both Mem Fox and Jackie French at author talks. Both are amazing advocates for children's literacy and are very interesting and inspiring ladies to listen to. Mem Fox is passionate about the importance of reading aloud to children and spending 10 minutes a day reading to them from birth. Jackie French is dyslexic, and is an advocate for children with learning difficulties. She had an amazing story to tell and was extremely funny.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Being someone that my family and children feel proud of would be classed as my greatest accomplishment. I hope that through my actions and sharing a smile, I am making a small difference in this world and having a positive impact on people.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

Treat people the way you want to be treated. Also talk to people the way you want to be spoken to. Respect is earnt not given.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

That everyone treats each other as an equal and are kind and respectful to each other.

Not withstanding the number, how old do you feel and why?

There's a saying that you're never too old to feel young. I get to sing and dance every week during children's programs in the library, and release the inner child. If you are ever feeling old, just sing, dance and laugh.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Reading is one of my favourite pass times. I find myself a little busy, so when holidays come around I have been known to read one book a day. I enjoy helping my husband garden and watching his orchids produce beautiful flowers. One of my favourite past times is spend time with my family and friends. Whether it be over a meal or a quick visit, it is generally a time of laughter and chatter.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

When I was a child my favourite person was my Nan. She gave me so many great childhood memories. My mission as a Nanna is to give my grandchildren happy memories as well. Where I lived also played a huge part in my childhood memories. I lived across from a park in Gatton, in a neighbourhood filled with children, we were one big happy family all looking out for each other. If I had to choose the stand out childhood memory, it would be when my sister was born. I had waited six years for her, and was struck down with the measles. This meant I was not allowed to visit her in hospital. Lucky for me (this is a secret so don't tell anyone) the nursing staff snuck me in a side door at the hospital so I could look at her through a glass window. She was perfect. The memory still remains of the excitement that I felt. Two years later I got a baby brother and I had my brother and sister that I dreamed of. They were stuck with me.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

I love Glen Rock. We would always go there for a picnic, swim and bush walk. Another great place is Lake Apex, with the library, parks, walking track, wildlife and cafe it is a great place for families to gather If you are looking for a fun Tuesday or Friday with the children, go for a walk around the lake, come into the library and join us for storytime, have morning tea in the café and finish the morning with a play in the park. Perfect!

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

Once I won $50 on lotto and spent it all on me, selfish I know. If I won the big one, I would make sure my family got a share to make life easier. I would set off on an adventure around Australia, following a diary and map that belonged to my husband's grandfather. High on the list would also be to donate money to some charities close to my heart - Motor Neurone and Cancer research.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?