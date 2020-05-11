Menu
The juices are being recalled because of a microbial mycotoxin contamination.
Health

Juice recalled over contamination fears

by Staff writer
11th May 2020 11:25 AM

Pure Tassie's Organic Pure Apple juice products have been recalled over fears it may be contaminated and cause illness if consumed.

The juices being recalled are:

• All 1.5 litres of apple juice with best before dates up to and including January 26, 2021.

• 1.5 litre apple and ginger juice with a best before of December 5, 2020.

• 1.5 litre apple and raspberry juice with a best before up to and including October 7, 2020.

• 350ml apple juice with best before date up until and including November 17, 2020.

• 350ml apple and blackcurrant juice with a best before date of July 9, 2020.

• 350ml apple and raspberry juice with a best before date up to and including November 2, 2020.

A selection of Pure Tassie's Organic Pure Apple juice products have been recalled.

The juices are all being recalled because of a microbial mycotoxin (Patulin) contamination. Products containing mycotoxin can cause illness if consumed.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled juices are being advised to return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Pure Tassie's Organic Pure Apple juice ranges are sold at Coles, Woolworths, IGA and other supermarkets across NSW, Queensland, Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania.

For more information about the recall please contact Juicy Isle Pty Ltd on 03 6274 5999.

Originally published as Juice recalled over contamination fears

