Judy is blessed in her role at Tabeel

PERFECT FIT: Tabeel Lutheran Home facility manager Judy Bannerman has worked with Lutheran Services for over 17 years. Tom Threadingham

Name: Judy Bannerman.

Occupation: Tabeel Lutheran Home facility manager.

Age: 60 something.

Marital Status: Married.

What have you enjoyed most about your time with Tabeel Lutheran Home?

The warm caring and supportive community. I felt welcome from day one.

Why did you decide to get involved with Tabeel Lutheran Home?

I feel blessed to have worked for Lutheran Services for over 17 years. Firstly at Salem in Toowoomba, where once again I was supported and encouraged to step-up to new challenges and learn new skills. I feel that change is one important aspect of personal and professional growth.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

I haven't really met any famous people. There are some famous people you wouldn't want to meet.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

A 43-year marriage and raising two wonderful children. We now have four beautiful grandchildren as well.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

My grandfather always said "If you have nothing nice to say, say nothing.” My grandfather never spoke very often and I see the value in making sure that the words we speak are always with thought and compassion.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

The hearts of people who are filled with hatred. To change hatred to love would remove all the negative aspects of life. Wars would cease. Compassion, care, forgiveness and understanding would abound. Oh what a wonderful thought.

Notwithstanding the number, how old do you feel and why?

Age holds no barriers to achieving anything you would like to do or be. Good health and good attitude are the things that make a difference.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

I love my garden and enjoy feeling the earth on my hands and feet. I think I would be happy as a farmer.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

The freedom of living on a farm, sharing fun times with four other siblings, building rafts and cubby houses up the paddock, having the big family get together at Christmas with aunties, uncles and cousins are just a few of the happy times of my childhood. I count myself very fortunate.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

I love the whole area and I have no special spot

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

I did win the lotto a few weeks ago. It was only $25 so it didn't change my life at all

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

My parents and grandparents who exampled good Christian values and principles through their faith in Jesus. It's not that I've always followed their advice or example but have had this positive grounding in my life which I appreciate.