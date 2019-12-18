Judging no easy gig for school-aged Christmas light critics

LIGHT SHOW: Along with their classmates, Zharlia Poole, Chase Walker and Lilly Gray judged the entrants in the Ma Ma Creek and Mt Whitestone Christmas Lights Competition.

QUIET towns Ma Ma Creek and Mt Whitestone have twinkled into the spotlight for students at the nearby schools.

Judging for the inaugural Ma Ma Creek Milk Bar Christmas Lights Competition has wrapped up, leaving a handful of lucky entrants declared winners.

Entrants decorated their properties, keeping in mind criteria set by the team of judges: the students of Ma Ma Creek and Mt Whitestone schools.

Younger students created illustrations, which were used to jazz up the entry forms and more senior students devised a set of categories against which to judge entrants.

Teacher aide Beverley Sutton travelled from house to house taking pictures for students to check out and judge.

Categories included humour, Aussie Christmas, best of Ma Ma Creek, best of Mt Whitestone and overall champion.

When it came to picking an overall champion, judges from Ma Ma Creek State School were in agreement and were blown away by the colourful lights at an address on Back Ma Ma Rd.

“We were looking for the brightest, the most colourful and the most lights,” Lilly Gray said.

Another student, Zharlia Poole, said the way the lights were organised swayed her vote.

Alice, who took a drive around the area with her family, said judging the properties wasn’t an easy gig.

“It was difficult to choose who were the winners because some houses were far away (from the road) and, when you started at one house, you didn’t know if it could be the winner and then you would go to the next house and forget the first house,” Alice said.

Ma Ma Creek State School principal Nathan De Mey said the school participated to get the students involved with the community.

Ma Ma Creek Milk Bar owner Debra Wallis conceived the idea to give back to the schools in the area.

Through entry fees, the competition managed to raise $120, which was donated to the schools for their end-of-year festivities.

Winning properties include:

- 741 Back Ma Ma Creek Rd (grand champions, best in Mt Whitestone)

- 826 Gatton Clifton Rd (best in Ma Ma Creek)

- 1789 Gatton Clifton Rd (best Aussie Christmas)

- 841 Gatton Clifton Rd (best traditional Christmas theme)