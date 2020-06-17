Judge tells gun collecting trafficker ‘get a new hobby’

Billy Langlands pleaded guilty to drug trafficking in the Brisbane Supreme Court.

A VIOLENCE-PRONE drug trafficker has been told he may want to "stick to collecting something else", after claiming the semiautomatic rifle found in his house was part of his hobby collection.

Police discovered the semiautomatic .22 rifle along with a bolt action rifle, 334 rounds of ammunition, and a cocktail of MDMA, steroids, and other drugs at Billy Arthur Langlands's Rosewood property in February last year.

Police monitored the 27-year-old's phone calls and uncovered that he had trafficked ice and marijuana over a fortnight and made a windfall $3000 from the street-level business.

Langlands appeared via video in Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday, pleading guilty to drug trafficking, unlawful possession of weapons and drugs and other minor drug offences.

His barrister Lars Falcongreen said the guns were Langlands's hobby and not part of his business.

Mr Facolngreen said one of the rifles was a World War II relic that his client had been restoring for an elderly friend.

"He has a fascination with old guns and old coins," Mr Falcongreen said.

"None of that ammunition matches those rifles … There is no suggestion that he used these guns in any way with his trafficking business."

Crown prosecutor Cameron Wilkins told the court that Langlands had a history of violence and in 2016 had been convicted of assault after a fight in a nightclub.

Mr Falcongreen told the court Langlands had a difficult upbringing and had been exposed to drugs from a young age.

He said Langlands's 16 months on remand had been especially hard over the past few months as his client had been unable to see his family or children due to coronavirus restrictions.

Justice Jean Dalton replied: "I'm sure it's not much fun in jail, but it hasn't been entirely fun out here either."

She sentenced Langlands to three years' jail with immediate parole and told him his anger issues and guns were a "bad mix".

"I accept that gun owning and gun collecting is a legal hobby," she said.

"But with your propensity for violence I think maybe think … stick to collecting something else for a while."

