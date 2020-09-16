Menu
A magistrate has expressed her frustration with an Extinction Rebellion activist who earlier this year glued himself to a court table.
Crime

Activist who glued himself to bench back in court

by PATRICK BILLINGS
16th Sep 2020 7:42 PM
A magistrate has expressed frustration at the pace of a case involving a climate activist who glued himself to a court table.

Extinction Rebellion protester Marcus Anthony Burke was charged with contempt of court after the February stunt.

Burke was facing court on the day for allegedly impersonating a State Emergency Services officer during a protest when he glued himself to the bench and had to be unstuck by police.

The contempt charge was mentioned in Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning.

Marcus Anthony Burke outside the Brisbane Magistrates Court. Picture: NCA NewWire/Dan Peled
Burke's defence team Brisbane Criminal Lawyers sought an adjournment for the part-heard matter until October 20.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said she wanted the protracted case wrapped up.

"I would really like this matter finalised before then. It's been going on for a very, very long time," she said.

"I appreciate there's been issues with COVID and the like but …"

However she agreed to the adjournment date.

Bail was enlarged for Burke who did not appear in person.

Originally published as Judge irritated as activist who glued himself to bench back in court

contempt court extinction rebellion marcus anthony burke

