Judah breaks through Tina Arena's Chains on The Voice

Louise Richardson
| 11th Jun 2017 9:27 PM
Judah Kelly performs on The Voice.
Judah Kelly performs on The Voice.

"I'M man enough to sing like a girl,” Judah Kelly told the cameras as he prepared for tonight's second live show of The Voice.

And when he took the stage he made the Tina Arena hit, Chains, his own, earning a standing ovation from the judges and securing his safety in the competition.

"You know the fact Delta has given you such an iconic song written by one of Australia's national treasures, Tina Arena, speaks of the confidence she has in you,” judge Seal said, before telling Judah he loved the versatility in his voice.

Kelly Rowland was also full of praise.

"Your voice never ceases to amaze me and Delta is choosing all the dopest records for you,” she said.

"Ya'll have to vote for him because I want to see him here. I want to be entertained every week.”

Delta told her contestant she loved working with him and loved his ability to build a song from start to finish.

"You hit those big notes, you just have so much control, so much power, so much heart,” she said.

Kelly Rowland's Bojesse Pigram and Spencer Jones were in the bottom two after their performances and were forced to battle it out on stage.

Bojesse Pigram was sent home, bringing the number of The Voice contestants left in the competition to 10.

Gatton Star

Topics:  channel 9 delta goodrem judah kelly the voice australia

