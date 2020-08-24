JT in ‘humble’ pal’s corner ahead of superfight

Boxer Jeff Horn with Johnathan Thurston at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, ahead of his bout with Tim Tszyu. Picture: Alix Sweeney

JEFF Horn has turned to one of Queensland's sporting legends for inspiration when it comes to the pressure moments in his superfight against Tim Tszyu.

And there is none better than Johnathan Thurston.

The Cowboys and Maroons legend will be firmly in the corner of Horn when he steps into the ring at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on Wednesday night.

The pair grew up in the southern suburbs of Brisbane and both went to school in the same suburb of Acacia Ridge.

"No surprise there (who I am supporting)," Thurston said. "I grew up in Sunnybank Hills, which is a suburb over from Jeff. I will be in his corner cheering him on.

"We both come from humble beginnings and we don't forget where we come from."

Horn said the support of the Maroons legend could not be understated.

He said he was inspired by the tenacity Thurston showed on the field, and a single moment in 2017 gave him the drive to take on Manny Pacquiao.

"He is the greatest and he is second to none," Horn said.

"The way that he handles pressure, he can get smashed. Has an injured shoulder and can still kick the winning goal."

But Thurston said being in the stadium was as close as he would get to the canvas.

While fellow former NRL stars have donned the gloves post-career, the four-time Dally M winner said he would be steering clear of that.

"You could not pay me enough to get me in the ring," he said.