A joyrider was injured in a single-vehicle crash on West Haldon Rd, today. Lifeflight
Motorcyclist injured in single vehicle crash

Michael Nolan
by
2nd Jun 2020 4:41 PM
A BRISBANE motorcyclist travelled through the Lockyer Valley on a motorbike but returned to the state capital in a rescue chopper after he crashed on West Haldon Rd. 

The man, aged in his 50s, suffered a serious leg injury, about 12.15pm today. 

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics treated the man before a LifeFlight aeromedical crew was called to transport him to the Princess Alexandra Hospital. 

It is believed the man was on a leisure ride from Brisbane, when he lost control of his bike and crashed. 

