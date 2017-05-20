23°
Jones takes on speedway's elite

Tom Threadingham
| 19th May 2017 12:23 PM
GOOD FORM: Ian Jones finished ninth overall and second in the semi-pro class at the inaugural Australian Legend Cars Title at Sydney's Valvoline Raceway.
MOTORSPORTS: Speeding on a rough track against some of the country's best drivers is a challenging situation for any revhead to face.

But, that's exactly what Gatton's Ian Jones embraced when he jumped behind the wheel for the inaugural Australian Legend Cars Title at Sydney's Valvoline Raceway.

Starting from 16th, Jones made the most of the situation and pushed hard to cross the line in ninth place in the championship's feature A-Main class.

The solid top ten finish in the feature race also meant that Jones claimed second place for the semi-pro class.

Jones was up against a total of 45 cars from across the country during the inaugural titles, and said he was happy to finish strong in the heats and feature.

"It was awesome and an amazing meet,” Jones said.

"The track was very rough and it was the most challenging track I've ever driven on in Australia.

"You'd have to really watch where you were going and even change your lines going into corners.”

The track was so challenging, the feature race was plagued with stoppages due to racing incidents.

However, Jones managed to avoid the mishaps and walked away from the first Australian Legend Cars Title with a smile on his face.

"It took us 34 minutes to complete 30 laps because there were so many stoppages,” Jones said.

"Of the 24 starters for the feature race, only 13 finished.”

Hatton Vale driver Steve Isdale also made the trip to Sydney to compete in the titles.

After a rough start due to the track, he managed to make it up to ninth in the B-Main, however, only the top four from that race made it to the A-Main feature race.

Jones will shift his focus to performing well on his home track at the Lockyer Valley Speedway in Gatton this weekend.

Topics:  gatton legend cars lockyer valley speedway speedway

