Jolly fat man warms up before big event

EVERY job is important for Woodlea Rural Fire Brigade - their efforts ensure the safety of people, animals and property across on the region.

While their success is generally based on acting quickly and efficiently, this weekend they have a little more leeway as they transport Santa Claus across the Lockyer Valley.

Secretary Katie Andrews said the brigade would take Santa on a two-day tour of the area to meet community members on both the naughty and nice lists.

"It's really good for the kids, they all come out and get dressed up and have photos,” Miss Andrews said.

"It's just as much of a celebration for us as it is for the community, we have a blast.”

A procession of trucks with flashing lights along with utes will mark Santa's presence as he visits residents at Gatton on December 23 and 24.

Starting on Sunday at 1.30pm, the brigade will spread Christmas cheer down Red Gum Drive, Silky Oak Court, Spotted Gum Rd, Ironbark Rd and Cedar Dr before heading to Banksia Rd at 2pm.

Santa and his helpers will make visits until 7pm before starting again on Christmas Eve.

Rural Fire volunteer community educators will also accompany the North Pole resident on his travels to help community members prepare for fires during the holiday season.

"We are there to provide community support by providing information about bushfire safety,” she said.

"We are there for the community to make ourselves known and have fun celebrating, but we are also there for a purpose.”

For more information, visit the Woodlea Rural Fire Brigade Santa Run 2018 Facebook page or contact Katie on 0448437465.