John O'Brien found a home in Gatton

FAREWELL: Close to 1000 people farewelled John O'Brien at a service on Friday after he passed away on March 16.

WHEN John O'Brien arrived in Gatton in 1957, he found a place he could call home.

He started off selling lollies at the Rialto Theatre in Brisbane's West End, where he first honed his gift of the gab, and went on to become a hugely influential figure in the Lockyer Valley's business and sporting landscape, whose legacy will by felt for generations to come.

His tremendous contribution to the region, as well as the impact on most he came into contact with, was evident by the close to 1000 people who farewelled him on Friday at a service at St Alban's Anglican Church in Gatton.

John Noel O'Brien was born on Christmas Day 1935 in Mackay to Stephen and Willamina, with his sister Jill following two years later.

The family relocated several times due to his father's role as a bank manager with the Bank of New South Wales (now Westpac) but while they were living in Goomeri, John's parents split up.

The two kids were sent to Brisbane to attend boarding school, with John going to Anglican Church Grammar School.

After finishing school, he followed in his father's footsteps by taking up a job as a bank teller with the Bank of New South Wales, which would land him in Gatton in 1957.

He would soon be married to Ivy, the pair moving to a house in Smith St, where they welcomed their first-born Peter into the world, followed closely by twins Neale and Andrew, Ian three years later and Sue three years after that.

Much to the bank's disappointment, John accepted a position with Shell distributing fuel, which put him in contact with many farmers in the valley.

He was then approached by Shell to take on Gatton Motors in 1966 for 2800 pounds on an interest free loan, which he paid back at a cent per gallon he sold.

After several difficult years selling Leyland Cars and Nuffield Tractors, John was approached by some former executives of Leyland who had made the switch to Toyota.

He received the Toyota dealership on July 31, 1970 in a deal struck in the front bar of the Breakfast Creek Hotel and it still stands as the longest serving family Toyota dealership in Australia.

Much success would come his way in the proceeding years but after a childhood so often threatened with the uncertainty of packing up and starting afresh, John wanted to give back to a community where he had so quickly settled and was accepted as one of their own.

He started a finance company to lend money to those who couldn't get a loan from the banks and used his business acumen to support a number of community groups, charities and sporting clubs to ensure they grew for the benefit of the region.

John was an integral figure in opening the Cahill Park Sports Complex, named after Father Jim Cahill, a man he greatly admired.

"He wouldn't have been anywhere without the community and he liked to give back,” son Ian said.

"When he got to Gatton I think he believed this was a community that he didn't want to leave... he felt like it was home.”

Sport was a very important part of John's life and he was named a life member of the Gatton Leagues Club, the Gatton Jubilee Golf Club and the Gatton Hawks.

Upon arriving in town, he quickly gravitated towards the Hawks and played as halfback during an era in which they won nine premierships in 11 years in the 1950s and 1960s.

After hanging up his boots, he loathed to miss a single game and 2018 marked half a century as a patron for the club.

His other great love was golf, where he earned a handicap of 1 and he enjoyed many battles with Gatton club legend Peter Brooker.

His financial assistance and business experience also helped both clubs to grow into what they are today.

After a long battle with sickness, he passed away peacefully on Friday, March 16 at the age of 82 and is survived by wife Ivy, children Peter, Neale, Andrew, Ian and Sue as well as his ten grandchildren.

John's ability to relate to people from walks of life, as well as his passion for his family, friends and his faith means his rich legacy will live long in the hearts and minds of the Lockyer Valley community.