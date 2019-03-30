John gives his time to the past

GIVING UP TIME: Laidley Pioneer Village and Museum vice-president John Barwell (left) volunteers more than 25 hours a week at the village, and loves the restoration work.

GIVING UP TIME: Laidley Pioneer Village and Museum vice-president John Barwell (left) volunteers more than 25 hours a week at the village, and loves the restoration work. Lachlan McIvor

Name: John Barwell

Occupation:

Retired but I volunteer more than 25 hours per week at the Pioneer Village and enjoy short trips away in the caravan.

Age: Somewhat more than 60.

Marital Status: Father to my daughter.

What have you enjoyed most about the Pioneer Village?

The restoration work on machinery and showing visitors what the old times were all about.

Why did you decide to get involved with the village?

I was brought up from a child with old machinery operation and repairs on the family farm.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Surviving into senior years.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

Save your money - my mother said.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

I would like to see the last of the bad people from all walks of life.

Notwithstanding the number, how old do you feel and why?

I feel around 30 or so as there were some good things going on then.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

I like the peace of the bush - so any outdoor activity.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

I caught a catfish weighing 2kg when I was about 8yo.

Favourite place to visit in the district?

That's easy! The Pioneer Village.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

Help a lot of people and organisations out there i.e. The Flying Doctor.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

My grandparents - they were brought up in hard times and they battled through. Some of their tenacity has rubbed off onto me. I am proud of this.