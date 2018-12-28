Menu
John Aloisi has steeped down as Brisbane Roar head coach.
Soccer

Aloisi steps down as Roar head coach

by Max Sherry
28th Dec 2018 9:40 AM

JOHN Aloisi has stepped down from his position as Brisbane Roar head coach, effective immediately.

The club broke the news of his resignation in a press release on Friday and confirmed Darren Davies will take over as interim boss.

The former Socceroo has held the Roar reins for the past four seasons but the club are currently ninth on the A-League ladder and on a four-game losing streak.

It's been a horror start to the season for the Roar, with Aloisi finally pulling the pin just days before their blockbuster clash with Sydney FC.

Following the decision Aloisi stated, "For the past three and a half years, I have given every minute of my life to make the Brisbane Roar a success."

"Upon reflection of the current situation, I have made the difficult decision to stand down effective immediately as I believe this is in the best interest of the playing group and football club."

"Everybody knows the challenges of the past few years and I'm proud to have made the finals each season, qualified for Asia and have gone within a point of winning the Premiers Plate amid all of that."

