Scarlett Johansson has been nominated for two Oscars this year. Picture: Twentieth Century Fox.
Movies

Johansson makes Oscars history

by Alle McMahon
14th Jan 2020 5:24 AM

Scarlett Johansson has made Oscars history after being nominated in not one but two acting categories this year.

The 35-year-old has been nominated for both her leading role in Netflix's emotional drama Marriage Story, as well as her supporting role in director Taika Waititi's WWII comedy, Jojo Rabbit.

She's the first actor in over a decade to pick up a double nomination since Aussie actress Cate Blanchett in 2008, and just the twelfth ever to make the elite club.

 

Johansson has been nominated in both leading and supporting actress categories this year. Picture: AP/Larry Horricks/Fox Searchlight Pictures
Others who have managed the feat include Jessica Lange, Sigourney Weaver, Al Pacino, Emma Thompson, Julianne Moore and Jamie Foxx.

On Twitter, fans congratulated the first-time nominee on the extraordinary achievement.

 

However, others have criticised the Academy for its almost entirely white line-up of nominees this year.

Just last week the BAFTAs sparked controversy with its all-white list of acting nominees and all-male list of directing nominees, but the Oscars appeared to follow suit.

Cynthia Erivo, who played American abolitionist Harriet Tubman in Harriet, is the only actor of colour to be nominated for an acting gong.

MORE: Margot Robbie scores second Oscar nomination

Lupita Nyong'o, Awkwafina, Jennifer Lopez and Eddie Murphy had also been favourites for their respective roles in Us, The Farewell, Hustlers and Dolemite Is My Name, but all four were snubbed.

The Farewell director Lulu Wang was also snubbed for Best Director, as well as Greta Gerwig, whose blockbuster adaptation of Little Women was nominated for Best Picture.

 

Those who watched the nominations live said it was ironic the Academy had Korean-American actor John Cho and Issa Rae, the star of the popular web series The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl, announce the nominations.

"Congratulations to all those men," Rae quipped after reading the all-male list of Best Director nominees.

Issa Rae and John Cho announce the Oscars nominations. Picture: Twitter/The Academy
The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 9 (US time).

