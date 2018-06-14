Griggs ‘too young’ to be gran at 44

HOUSE RULES host Johanna Griggs became a grandma for the first time earlier this year and she absolutely loves it.

The TV star's 21-year-old son Joe Sweet, from her previous marriage to Gary Sweet, welcomed a baby boy with his partner Katie in March.

She stopped by The Morning Show to chat about her new life as a grandma and told host Kylie Gillies fans often tell her she's "too young" to be a grandma at 44.

"They do. (However) I've been around for so long it's like dog years, I feel like I should measure my life in dinosaur years! I feel like I'm actually 1000 years old!" she joked.

"However in actual fact I'm 44, Todd (husband) turned 44 on Friday. We're so excited that we are young parents … we now have these grown-up adult gorgeous young men in our lives," she explained.

Both she and her husband Todd are excited to be grandparents in their forties.

"To be a young grandparents and be young enough to do things with them and to be able to help them out … I think it is awesome," Johanna added.

The Better Homes & Gardens host said her husband is "obsessed" with their grandson Jax.

"I'm excited but Todd is next level," she explained.

"He's never been around babies. He's just obsessed. He has actually replaced me on his phone (background) with a picture of the baby," she said.

It's clear Johanna is absolutely smitten with baby Jax and she's been happily posting plenty of baby spam on her Instagram in the months since he was born.

When Johanna was first told she was going to be a grandma she was thrilled.

"Oh, man - we were that excited. You've got to remember I had children young too [Joe was born when she was 22], so it was such a great thing and so exciting," she told TV Week earlier this year.

Despite a very busy schedule hosting Better Homes & Gardens and House Rules, she tries to see Jax as often as possible.

In March she took to Instagram to share the exciting news that her grandson had arrived and gushed about how proud she was of her son and his partner.

"Promise these will be the last from today … but I'm just bursting with pride and emotion with the arrival of our first grandson. What a divine gift into all of our lives he is. Congrats again to Katie and Joe for producing such a gorgeous little bundle of perfection … and to the Buttel's and the Fulton's, The Huggins/Griggs/Sweet Clan et all. How lucky are we all????? #firstgrandchild," she captioned the post.