News

Joggers put best foot forward for 2018

Runners off and racing at the first Gatton Parkrun of 2018, Jan 6.
Runners off and racing at the first Gatton Parkrun of 2018, Jan 6. Melanie Keyte
Melanie Keyte
by

SPIRITS were high at the first Gatton Parkrun of the year on Saturday.

Almost 100 joggers gathered at Lake Apex to begin their weekend with a workout and run director Tony Worsley said more were expected in the coming weeks.

"We generally do get a few new faces around this time of year, but right now, people are still on holidays,” he said.

"It's a great, free, family event and a good pair of shoes is all you need,” he said.

"Plus, it's very social. The camaraderie is great.”

"Get out and give it a go.”

The Ilka, Theodosis and Miner extended family had three generations jogging, while Mr Worsley's 10-month-old son accompanied his grandmother in a stroller for her run.

Mellony Utz said Parkrun's benefits extended past the physical exercise.

"Everyone rallies around people who are going through a tough time or in recovery,” she said.

"Ladies who come here who've been diagnosed with breast cancer, I myself am recovering from brain surgery and I couldn't be where I am today without these guys.

"That's the main love I have for this group.”

Runs are held at 7am every Saturday at Lake Apex.

Topics:  gatton parkrun jogging parkrun sport

Gatton Star

