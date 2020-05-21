Jock’s incredible mac and cheese recipe

It's a staple most of us have in our pantry ready to whip out whenever we need to dish up some comfort food.

But if a packet mix mac and cheese isn't quite cutting it anymore, then MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo has the recipe for you.

The TV chef shared during a cooking masterclass with the show's contestants how to make the perfect mac and cheese sauce - and the key is that more is definitely more.

"I love macaroni and cheese, so I've spent a long time trying to work out what the best possible cheeses are in your cheese sauce," Jock said.

It’s all about the cheeses – four of them to be exact. Picture: Channel 10

Rather than using just one type of cheese, he recommended four different types to get the perfect cheesy mixture.

"We have blue cheese, like really soft creamy blue cheese right, so you can use gorgonzola dolcelatte," Jock said.

"Then we've got Tallegio, Tallegio is like a washing rind Italian cheese, soft, beautiful. And then we've got a smoked cheddar cheese and then Fontina."

Mixing these four cheese together would result in the best mac and cheese sauce imaginable.

You sexy thing. Picture: Channel 10

"Those are the best four cheese in combination to use for a cheese sauce, categorically," Jock said.

"There is no better, that's a fact, take it to the bank."

Jock shared his mac and cheese sauce recipe for his pimped-out triple hog corn 'n' cheese dish, which you can find in full here if you're wanting to try a more OTT mac and cheese.

Otherwise, here's Jock's recipe for the best mac and cheese sauce out there - and after two plus months in lockdown, it's time to put down the packet cheese mix.

MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo. Picture: Channel 10

JOCK'S PERFECT MAC AND CHEESE SAUCE

Ingredients

600g milk

60g unsalted butter, diced

60g plain flour

130g creamy blue cheese, diced

130g sharp aged smoked cheddar, coarsely grated

130g Fontina, coarsely grated

130g Taleggio, coarsely grated

Salt flakes, to season

Cracked white pepper, to season

Method

1. Bring milk to a simmer in a medium saucepan over a high heat.

2. On a medium heat, melt butter in a medium saucepan.

3. Remove the pan and add in flour, whisking to mix well. Then return the pan to the heat again and cook for another minute.

4. Next slowly add the heated milk in a large ladleful at a time, whisking the mixture smooth after each time you add. Return the saucepan to a high heat and bring the mixture to a simmer. Then reduce the heat to medium and simmer for a further two minutes, or until it starts to thicken.

5. Next add the cheeses and simmer the sauce for a further four to five minutes or until the mixture melts. Whisk the mixture as needed and add salt and pepper to season.

6. Pass the sauce through a fine strainer into a clean saucepan and keep warm over low heat until you're ready to mix with your macaroni and serve up.