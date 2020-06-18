JOBS: The 10 local businesses who need you on their team

WITH recovery from coronavirus shutdowns well under way, and restrictions continuing to relax, many employers are opening up new positions.

Read on to find out what jobs are available in your area right now.

Truck driver

RJ Earthworks in Gatton is calling for a new driver to join the team.

The candidate should be able to operate a range of machines, including loaders, excavators, skidsteer loaders, rollers, and will need to possess a HC licence with a clean record.

Those interested are encouraged to apply via Seek.

Retail assistant

ALDI is inviting new team members to join its team as retail assistants, responsible for stocking shelves, operating tills and assisting customers.

Past experience and a positive, hardworking attitude are favourable traits.

To apply, visit the ALDI website.

Sous chef

THE Royal Hotel in Gatton is in need of a new sous chef to augment its team, who will be responsible for supervising the kitchen in the absence of the head chef.

Applicants should have experience working in a hands-on bistro style kitchen, a passion for high food quality, presentation and safety, and trade cook qualifications.

Click here to apply.

Early childhood educators

PEACE Out of School Hours Care in Gatton is seeking qualified early childhood educators.

Applicants will need proven experience, current First Aid, CPR, Asthma, and Anaphylaxis certificates, a Blue Card, and a relevant qualification.

Contact Carolynne Noonan on 0408 383 814 or email carolynne.noonan@qlecs.org.au to find out more.

Promotions officer

THE Somerset Regional Council is in need of a Promotions Officer to co-ordinate, develop and design promotional material for tourism, communications and marketing use.

Applicants will need to have a qualification in creative design, or equivalent experience.

The full job description is available here.

Chef/Cook

The Cahill Park Sports Complex is calling for a new chef or cook to assist with running the kitchen.

The successful applicant will be responsible for inventory management, assigning work in the kitchen, training and interviewing staff, preparing meals for diners and managing a budget, and should ideally have past experience in managing a kitchen.

Further information on the role is available here.

Registered nurse

Two positions are available at Blue Care Toogoolawah for registered nurses with at least two years of experience.

Successful applicants will need to be able to create and update care plans to reflect developing needs, while considering the physical, social and psychological requirements of their clients.

The full position description is available on the Blue Care website.

Bakers/Chefs

Spano Holdings Pty Ltd is calling for experienced bakers and pastry chefs to join their team.

Candidates must be able to ensure efficient production of everything the bakery has on offer, and should have extensive experience with cake decorating and working in a fast-paced environment.

Apply through Seek.

Traffic controllers

Experienced TMI traffic controllers are needed to join the Lockyer Valley Traffic Management team.

Applicants must be qualified, and possess at least one full year of experience in the field.

Visit this page to find out more.

Skilled beef processors

As part of its ongoing expansion, Kilcoy Global Foods has renewed calls for boners, slicers, knifehands and slaughtermen.

Those who are successful will be tasked with operating in the boning room or on the slaughter floor, with full training provided.

To find out more, visit the KGF website.