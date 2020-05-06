JOBS: Seven positions available in your region this week

APPLY NOW: seven jobs available in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions.

APPLY NOW: seven jobs available in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions.

WITH the coronavirus situation continuing to change, many businesses are calling for new staff to fill various roles in their organisations.

Here are some of the jobs available in the region this week.

HR manager

The Mulgowie Farming Company is seeking a qualified candidate to step into its newly created HR manager role.

The successful applicant will become a key member of the HR team, and will be required to provide regular HR advice as well as ensuring frameworks, initiatives and strategies align with the requirements of the business.

To be successful, candidates should have relevant qualifications and experience, and sound knowledge of business standards and practices.

Apply via Seek.

Gardener

The Somerset Regional Council is calling for an experienced gardener to join its team.

The role is responsible for parks management, horticultural and turf management, arboriculture, and landscape maintenance and construction activities at various locations throughout the region.

Applicants should have a minimum of three years experience, and familiarity with operating a wide range of equipment.

The full position description can be found here.

Youth workers

Foundations Care is calling for new casual youth workers to join its Lockyer Valley team.

The position requires working with young people with a range of developmental, behavioural, and psychological needs, supporting them through day-to-day coaching, mentoring, training and modelling, and more.

Applicants should have a relevant qualification and be able to pass a National Police Check, LCS Suitability Check, and hold or be eligible for a Blue Card.

Click here to apply.

Registered nurse

Regis Aged Care is calling for a registered nurse to become part of its Gatton team.

The role involves working a variety of AM, PM and night shifts across the week, requires strong empathy, and a team-oriented mindset.

Applicants must be a qualified registered nurse with current AHPRA registrations, be up-to-date on flu vaccinations, and be able to pass a police check.

More information can be found here.

Truck driver

Koala Farms is calling for a new casual truck driver to fill a night-time delivery role.

The successful applicant will be responsible for carrying out the night run to the Brisbane Market and retail stores, working Monday to Friday with some weekend hours.

To be successful, candidates must hold valid MC and forklift licences with three years minimum experience, and have a clean driving record.

Visit this page to find out more.

Diesel mechanics

Rugby Farms is on the lookout for new diesel mechanics to join the workshop team.

The role is responsible for maintaining an array of machinery, including trucks, refrigerated vans, motor vehicles and farming machinery.

Applicants should have a heavy diesel trade qualification and strong fault-finding and repair skills, with HC and forklift licences being highly regarded.

Read the full description here.

Cook/chef

The team at the Tarampa Lodge is in need of a qualified cook or chef to supplement numbers.

The successful candidates will be responsible for planning, preparing, and serving nutritious homemade morning teas, lunches and dinners within a set time frame, while also adhering to the specific dietary requirements of some residents.

Proven experience in cooking homestyle meals in high quantities is required for the position, with certificate qualifications being highly regarded.

More information can be found on Seek.