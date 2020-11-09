Jobs flow as $7m deal turbo charges camping business

QUEENSLAND has hitched itself to a caravan-led recovery with one manufacturer snaring a $7m deal to supply more than 100 vans to one of the country's biggest dealers.

Burpengary-based Titan Caravans will supply its premium range of off-road vans to South Australian-based Dave Benson Caravans.

Titan director James Creswick said the deal would require a doubling of its factory workforce to about 40.

"The initial commitment will see more than 100 units provided in 2021 with the potential for many more in the years ahead," said Mr Creswick.

Titan joins more established Queensland competitors including Kedron and Sunlander in attracting an increasing number of loyal fans seeking robust, top end off-road vans.

The company, which has been building vans for seven years, moved from Eagle Farm in March into larger premises at Burpengary.

Previously, the family-owned company was a retailer and distributor of caravans. "We sold a lot of brands but got fed up with dealing with shipping and managing third parties," said Mr Creswick.

He said Titan's vans ranged from $45,000 campers to $120,000 off-road vans with enough battery power and water storage to allow them to go bush for several weeks. He said rather than the traditional wood and aluminium frames, the vans were constructed of fibreglass heat-laminated panels that were dust resistant and perfect for Queensland conditions. "You can usually tell a caravan is made in Queensland," said Mr Creswick.

"It is more robust and you can take it off road."

He said caravan sales across the nation were steadily increasing helped by limitations on international travel during COVID-19.

"This increased demand is likely to continue for several years," he said.

Mr Creswick, 28, who worked with auto giant Toyota before joining the family firm, said he aimed to boost after-service professionalism in the sector.

"People are spending six figure amounts so they deserve good service," said Mr Creswick, who said Titan now operates a 24-hour 1800 service number for customers

