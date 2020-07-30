JOBS: 7 roles you can apply for right now

JOBSJOBSJOBS: Seven roles you can apply for now.

IF THE pandemic has played havoc with your income or even if you just want to change it up, now is as good a time as any to dust off your CV and book in that job-interview-ready haircut.

Don’t despair – there are plenty of jobs up for grabs in the Lockyer Valley and Somserset regions.

Here are ten you can apply for right now:

Duty Manager

For those who know their way around a tavern, are equipped with current RSA and RSG certificates and have their own reliable transport and open drivers license, the folk at the Tarampa Hotel are waiting to hear from you.

The role is full time, salaried, and requires availability across a seven-day roster, including nights and public holidays.

Intrigued? Read on.

Casual Kitchen Hand

A cafe in Forest Hill is on the lookout for a kitchen hand to join the team. The role will offer casual work up to 25 hours a week for the right person and requires applicants with two or more years experience to apply.

Apply for the role here.

Sanitation Cleaners

Full training will be provided to new team members at Tyson Foods Australia. Based in Coominya, the facility is seeking casual workers to join its sanitation crew. The crew is responsible for ensuring the hygienic cleanliness and quality of the factory, as well as performing quality checks on the machinery after the cleaning process. Though the hirer would appreciate candidates with experience in an industrial food cleaning environment, the role doesn’t require it.

For information on how to apply, click here.

Cleaner

The Lockyer Valley Regional Council is looking for cleaners to join its Facilities team. The role offers casual work for up to six months for successful applicants.

For more information, call the LVRC’s Organisational Development team on 5466 3555 or click here.

Business Admin Trainee

”Enthusiastic and motivated” jobseekers are invited to apply for business administration traineeships in the Lockyer Valley Regional Council’s Business Support team and Libraries and Galleries team. The council is offering three positions and successful candidates will complete a Certificate III in Business Administration during their time in the role. The traineeship will take a year and work is in a full-time capacity.

Read more about the role here.

Registered Nurse

A position is vacant for a registered nurse within the Serco Southern Queensland Correctional Centre, in Spring Creek. The role is permanent and offers shifts of 10-12 hours, rotating across a 24/7 roster.

To read more about the role, click here.

Caravan repair technician

If you’re good with your hands, a role at Lockyer RV pty ltd may be right up your ally. The business is on the lookout for a repair technician who can fix caravans and RVs and perform electrical, plumbing, carpentry and appliance maintenance.

Click here for more information or to apply.

