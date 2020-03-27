JOBS: 7 positions up for grabs in the region

JOBS JOBS JOBS: Could one of these positions be the ideal one for you?

JOBS JOBS JOBS: Could one of these positions be the ideal one for you?

AS THE COVID-19 pandemic continues, many people are being forced to work from home, take time off, or have been laid off entirely, while other industries suddenly find themselves desperate for more people.

Hospitality officer

Blue Care is calling for a new permanent, part-time hospitality officer for its Toogoolawah Aged Care Centre.

The position offers a rate of $21.58 per hour, plus super, for the successful applicant with proven housecare experience, preferably in the aged care sector.

Click here to apply.

Experienced cook

The Toogoolawah Blue Care Centre is also in search of a new, full-time cook.

With a rate of $22.43 to $24.49 per hour, plus super, the centre is calling for an experienced cook with confidence in medium to high-volume meal preparation.

Past experience in aged care, and a current first aid certificate and CPR knowledge are preferred.

Apply here.

Registered nurse

Now more than ever, ensuring the health and wellbeing of elderly residents is incredibly important, and Blue Care is calling for experienced registered nurses to staff their Lowood and Toogoolawah facilities.

Offering an enviable salary of $30.81 to $39.12 per hour, plus super, successful applicants will also have access to a range of generous benefits.

Applicants are expected to have a minimum of two years’ experience post-registration.

Learn more here.

Support workers

Lutheran Services is calling for expressions of interest for numerous roles at their Laidley site, to create a “casual talent pool of experienced workers” to support the organisation.

A range of different skillsets and talents are required, with past experience in aged care or nursing home work desirable.

Further information can be found on this page.

Personal carer

Carinity in Laidley is calling for part-time personal carers to help meet the needs of residents at their aged care centre.

Ideal candidates should have a relevant qualification and past experience, particularly in dementia care.

Applicants can be lodged here.

Laboratory technician

Kilcoy Global Foods is growing significantly, and is need of a new laboratory technician (microbiology) to assist with their operations.

The applicant must have a relevant university degree and a minimum of three years’ experience, as well as a high attention to detail.

A full description of the position can be found here.

Chicken farm managers

A chicken farm in Coominya is calling for new managerial staff at their large broiler operation.

Applicants with proven experience are encouraged to apply for the manager and assistant manager positions, which include “good accommodation and generous salary package”.

Call Teja Singh on 0402 110 819 or email resumes to teja1945@hotmail.com.