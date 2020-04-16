JOBS: 10 positions up for grabs right now

JOBS: Opportunities are out there.

THOUGH many people have been forced into isolation due the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still a variety of job vacancies opening up in the region.

Registered Nurse

Carinity Karinya Place in Laidley is searching for registered nurses to join their team on a part-time basis.

Applicants will need to be up-to-date on flu vaccinations, and should have at least one or more year’s experience in aged care work.

Follow this link to apply.

Hostel Manager

The Katarzyna Group is on the lookout for a new Residential Hostel Manager for the Grantham Farmworkers Lodge.

The candidate must have previous management experience in student or backpacker accommodation, rural camp sites, or caravan parks.

Past experience in farming or rural areas is also advantageous.

Apply here.

HR Advisor

The Mulgowie Farming Company is in need of a HR Advisor for the Lockyer Valley facility.

This is a newly-created role, and applicants should have a relevant qualification and applicable experience.

Click here to apply.

Truck Driver

Greenmountain Food Processing is calling for a new livestock truck driving for their Coominya-based business.

The successful applicant will be responsible for collect livestock from cattle sales and properties throughout south east QLD and northern NSW, and assisting with unloading them at the destination.

Proven experience in both truck driving and livestock handling are essential.

Find out more by following this link.

Logistics Officer

Kicoly Global Foods requires a new logistics officer to assist with their rapidly-expanding operations.

Applicants will need a strong background in planning and logistics to be successful.

Visit the employer’s website to find out more.

Supermarket Manager

Kilcoy’s only supermarket, IGA, is on the hunt for a new manager.

The ideal candidate needs to be hands-on person who enjoys staff and customer interaction, with proven experience in a manager or deputy manager role.

Apply here.

Nursery Hands

Pohlman’s Nursery are in need of capable nursery hands to assist with packing, preparing, moving, and caring for their stock.

Applicants must be physically fit, with strong attention to detail and great work ethic.

The employer requests that applicants do not apply in-person, only via Seek.

Skilled Beef Processors

Boners, Slicers, Slaughtermen, and Knifehands are among the more hands-on roles still waiting to be filled at the Kilcoy Global Foods facility.

These workers will operate out of the slaughter floor and bony room, and should be capable of dealing with thee work this entails.

More details on the position can be found here.

Senior Planner

Somerset Regional Council is in need of a new Senior Planner to form part of their planning and development team.

Applicants should have a relevant background, and sound knowledge of local legislation.

The full position description is available here.

Asset Engineer

Somerset Council is also seeking a new Asset Engineer for its development and design operations.

Candidates will need a qualification in civil engineering or similar, and experience in construction and maintenance.

For more information, click here.