JOBS: 10 positions available in your area

Numerous jobs are up for grabs in the region this week.

WITH restrictions beginning to relax throughout the region, many businesses are in the process of reopening, or preparing to do so.

With the resumption of work comes the need for fresh workers, and as such, many companies and businesses are calling for applications.

Secondary Teacher

Faith Lutheran College in Plainland is calling for a new Industrial Design Technology teacher to begin work in Term 3.

The ideal candidate should be to teach Automative or Engineering at a Certificate level, with the ability to teach Senior Design also being highly-regarded.

The position is six months, full-time, with the potential to become a permanent placement.

For more information, click here.

Tractor/Slasher Operator

HRM Contracting and Consulting is calling for a new tractor/slasher operator for works in Kilcoy.

Applicants should be capable in the operation of tractors, flail mowers, slashers, rotary brooms, and broom cutting heads, and have certain relevant licences and certificates.

The full position description is available on Seek.

Dentist Position

Complete Dentistry in Kilcoy has extended the invitation for a new dentist to join their team.

The successful applicant will need to be available on Thursdays and Fridays, and be willing to commit to long-term placement.

Click here for more information.

Chef/Cook Role

The Fernvale Hotel Motel is on the lookout for a new chef or cook to join their team.

Candidates will need a specific skillset to succeed, with experience cooking Western and Vietnamese dishes, and baking a wide variety of different breads.

Further information is available online.

Truck Drivers

Lindsay Transport is seeking several experienced B-Double (MC) or Heavy Combination (HC) Drivers to join their Gatton-based team.

Applicants must possess the requisite accreditation, and be able to work weekends.

Apply here.

Support Worker

The Tarampa Lodge is calling for a Qualified Lifestyle Support Worker to join their team.

The applicant should possess or be willing to obtain a Certificate 3 in Individual Support – Disability, Yellow Card (Disability), Federal Police Check, Pre-employment Medical, First Aid Certificate, a Food Handling Certificate, and a clean driving record.

Apply via Seek.

Health/Safety Manager

Kilcoy Global Foods is moving forward with its expansion, with a new Work Health and Safety Manager role recently opening.

To be successful, applicants should have a relevant qualification, and at least five years experience.

Visit the KGF website for the full role description.

Food Safety

Rugby Farms is seeking an experienced Food Safety professional to oversee their Food Safety and Quality Management Program.

The applicant should have at least five years’ experience in a similar role.

For more information, visit this page.

Tyre Fitter

Lockyer Tyre Service is searching for a new team member to fill a tyre fitter/wheel aligner role.

Candidates should have a minimum of two years experience, a current manual drivers licence, and strong customer service skills.

The full role description is available online.

Knifehands/Boners

Schulte’s Meat Tavern at Plainland is in urgent need of experienced hands to join their team.

Anyone with relevant skill and experience in the fields is encouraged to apply.

More information can be found here.