JOBS: 10+ new opportunities up for grabs this week

JOBS: ten jobs up for grabs in the region this week.

JOBS: ten jobs up for grabs in the region this week.

QA supervisor

The Food Industry People Group is searching for an experienced supervisor to assist with managing their officers and quality management system.

Applicants should have experience in leadership and quality control areas, and a strong understanding of the relevant systems, equipment, and policies.

To find out more, or to apply, click here.

Entry-level labourers

As part of its expansion, Kilcoy Global Foods (formerly the Kilcoy Pastoral Company) is in need of new labourers to work at its beef processing plant.

Afternoon shift, entry-level positions for manual handling tasks are available in the boning room and slaughter floor.

Click here to learn more about these roles.

Casual farm hand

Cold Mountain Stud at Moore is looking for a new farm hand to assist with operations.

Duties will include basic building and machinery maintenance, fence repairs, pasture management, care and cleaning of stables and associated horse husbandry.

If this sounds like the job for you, apply here.

Harvest manager

Rugby Farms has multiple locations in operation, and is searching for a motivated and adaptable harvest manager to join the team.

Past experience is preferred.

Click here to apply.

Deli manager

Spano’s Gatton is in need of a deli manager to oversee the operation of the deli department.

A minimum of three to five years’ experience in a similar role would be ideal.

Apply here.

Project administrator

UQ Gatton’s School of Veterinary Science is in need of a new project administrator to assist with the delivery and growth of the Animal Welfare Standards Program.

Applicants will need a relevant qualification and experience to be successful.

To discuss this role, contact Michelle Sinclair, Animal Welfare Project Manager and Research, by emailing m.sinclair6@uq.edu.au.

Kindergarten assistant

The Gatton Kindergarten is seeking an enthusiastic, diploma or advanced diploma-qualified assistant for three days per week to cover a maternity leave position.

Applicants must have a relevant qualification, a first aid certificate, Blue Card, and past experience in a similar role.

Apply here.

Somerset Regional Council

Numerous jobs are available with the Somerset Regional Council.

In the wake of recent rain causing plants growing out of control, many of these roles revolve around maintenance and management of plantlife.

A town steward is needed for Lowood, a tractor/slasher operator is required for Kilcoy, and a gardener is needed for Esk.

Visit this page to find out more about these roles.

Pohlman’s Nursery

The beloved Pohlman’s Nursery is on the hunt for new members to fulfil several roles in the business.

New propagators are being sought to assist with seeding, cutting, and grafting, as well as the monitoring and control of stock movement.

Casual nursery hands are also in demand to assist with general labour work such as packing stock and moving plants.

Email careers@pohlmans.com.au to express your interest.

Old Fernvale Bakery

One of Australia’s best bakeries is inviting up to three new members to join its team.

The bakery is searching for a an experienced baker/pastry chef, and two new casual shop assistants (past cafe/barista experience preferred).

To find out more or express your interest, call 0418 806 330.