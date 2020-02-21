JOBS: 10 new opportunities up for grabs in your area

There are a range of new positions open for applications this week.

Registered Nurse

Lockyer Valley Medical Centre is the oldest medical practice in Gatton, and they’re on the lookout for a new nurse to join their team.

The successful applicant will need to have AHPRA registration, a CPR certificate, proven past experience in the industry, and will need to pass a Working with Children Check.

If this role interests you, apply through Seek by clicking here.

Baker/Pastry Cook

King Crust bakery is inviting applications for a new team member.

Past experience is preferred, and passion for quality and attention to detail is essential.

Click here to find out more.

Tyre Fitter

Rugby Transport is calling for applications for an experienced Tyre Fitter and Wheel Aligner.

The ideal applicant should have knowledge of appropriate procedures, and at least one year of prior experience.

To find out more, visit this page.

Conservation and Land Management Traineeship

This paid traineeship will provide prospective job seekers with the means to learn industry specific skills and complete a Certificate I in Conservation and Land Management.

Participants must be fit, and enjoy working outdoors, as projects may include clearing land, replanting vegetation, and learning techniques to arrest and reverse environmental issues.

To apply, applicants must complete both a survey and test.

Chef

Carinity Karinya Place in Laidley is calling for a new chef to join their team, who will be responsible for creating and providing fresh, high quality meals for residents.

Applicants should have a Certificate IV in Hospitality or equivalent and a Food Safety Certificate, with past experience in Aged Care being preferred.

To apply, click here.

Propagators

Pohlman’s Nursery in Gatton is calling for fit, detail-oriented individuals to join their team.

The successful applicants will be involved with tasks such as seeding, cutting, tissue culture and grafting.

Experience is highly desirable, but not mandatory.

Apply here.

Skilled Beef Processors

Kilcoy Global Foods is on the search for new boners, slicers, slaughtermen, and knifehands for the boning room and slaughter floor.

Experience is not required, with training provided on-site.

Register your interest by clicking here.

Town Steward

The Somerset township of Lowood is in need of a new Town Steward, whose role will include the cleansing and maintenance of parks, reserves, streetscapes and roadsides.

Applicants should possess relevant experience and qualifications in maintenance or landscaping.

To view the full criteria, click here.

Tractor/Slasher Operator

Somerset Regional Council is calling for a new tractor/slasher operator to assist with mowing, slashing, and other vegetation management tasks in the Kilcoy area.

To view the full description for the position, click here.

Project Engineer

The Mulgowie Farming Company is looking for a new project engineer to assist with designing, developing and leading projects at its facilities.

Applicants must have degree qualifications in Mechanical Engineering, and proven success in delivering these kinds of projects.

Click here to find out more.