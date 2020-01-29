JOBS: 10 new jobs up for grabs in Lockyer, Somerset

Are you on the hunt for a job? One of these positions might be perfect for you.

WHETHER you’re searching for a first job or a new job, finding the right one for you can be difficult.

The Gatton Star team has delved into the depths of job listings and classifieds to bring you some of most recent jobs available in the region.

Mechanical Fitter

Two full-time roles are open with the Kilcoy Pastoral Company for an experienced engineer looking to support their local industry.

The ideal candidate will be able to optimise equipment efficient, communicate effectively with operators, and be skilled in breakdown maintenance, with an eye for preventive approaches.

Click here to apply.

Kindergarten Assistant

The Gatton Kindergartan is on the search for a new part-time assistant.

An applicant will need an enthusiastic attitude, appropriate certification, and a current Blue Card, with past experience in day care or similar being preferable.

Further training would also be provided before work commences.

For more information, call the kindy on 07 5462 1496.

Scientific Officer – Clinical Pathology

UQ Gatton is on the hunt for a new Scientific Officer to support the teaching, diagnostic services and research missions of the School of Veterinary Science.

Applicants need to have a relevant scientific degree, experience in clinical pathology, and a proactive attitude.

To apply for the position, click here.

Baker/Pastry Chef

Join the hardworking, supportive team of one of the region’s most famed bakeries by securing this position with the Old Fernvale Bakery.

The successful applicant will gain secure employment with an immediate start.

To express your interest or find out more, call 0418 806 330.

Food/Beverage Attendant

Those with a passion for customer service delivery are invited to apply with the Gatton Lawes Club.

The position is for casual shifts on Wednesday evenings, preparing food, serving drinks, and so on.

The applicant must have a sound knowledge of food safety and kitchen hygiene, and a current Responsible Service of Alcohol certificate.

For further information, contact clint.wooler@uqu.com.au

Cook/Kitchen Hand

The Lowood Glenwood Aged Care Facility is on the search for a new experienced cook or kitchen hand to join their hospitality team.

The role involves preparing, cooking and serve food in adherence with dietary requirements with a strong focus on food safety standards

Click here to find out more.

Barista/Cafe worker

The Tommy Smith Cafe is on the search for a new, experienced applicant to join their team.

The ideal applicant will have a bubbly, bright personality and determination to do their best each day.

Those interested should email eqnuiries@tommysmithcafe.com.

Casual Cook

The Lockyer Hotel at Forst Hill is welcoming applications for a new cook to join their team.

Applicants should have a relevant certificate and several years’ experience.

Find out more about the position by clicking here.

Customer Service Attendant

Freedom Fuels at Hatton Vale is in need of an energetic, passionate new attendant to help work the counter and other tasks.

The role will also require the successful applicant to undertake merchandising and rotation of stock.

To find out more, click here.

Chef Position

The busy Cahill Park Sports Complex is calling for expressions of interest for a new Chef role.

The ideal candidate will be a natural leader, will be responsible for running a busy kitchen, inventory management, assigning work in the kitchen, training and interviewing staff, preparing meals for our diners and managing a budget.

Applicants will need ample experience and passion for the culinary arts to be successful in this role.

Please email cpscvancies@gmail.com for inquiries.