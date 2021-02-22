Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Get in touch with nature in Cairns and Great Barrier Reef
News

JobKeeper’s $3.2m replacement: Is it enough?

by Bronwyn Farr and Jack Lawrie
22nd Feb 2021 1:57 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LOCAL reef tourism operators, including Quicksilver and Passions of Paradise, will monitor and survey reef health across 234 reefs in a $3.2m project to protect jobs.

Federal Member for Leichhardt Warren Entsch said 17 marine tourism operators stuck up their hand to do the work, which would support about 300 existing jobs.

He said the monitoring would support the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority's Reef Blueprint, which outlines what actions can support reef resilience.

"The project aims to provide a degree of business continuity for tourism operations through the provision of key services at 243 high-value tourism sites," Mr Entsch said.

Member for Leichhardt Warren Entsch said the project would support about 300 existing jobs.
Member for Leichhardt Warren Entsch said the project would support about 300 existing jobs.


"Operators will undertake in-water conservation and monitoring activities, including reef health and impact surveys, coral gardening and culling crown-of-thorns starfish," he said.

Operators will also capture videos and photos to document their activities and enable the Marine Park Authority to share their images with the world.

Association of Marine Park Tourism Operators chief executive Gareth Phillips said the program would help keep reef tourism operators afloat for at least the next six months.

AMPTO CEO Gareth Phillips said the program would help keep reef tourism operators afloat for the next six months. Picture: Stewart McLean
AMPTO CEO Gareth Phillips said the program would help keep reef tourism operators afloat for the next six months. Picture: Stewart McLean


"The project is great because it's reef-wide - we've been working with Warren Entsch to get this off the ground, so it's great that it's come to life," he said.

"Tourism operators do this type of monitoring out on the reef normally, so now it's going to assist them with extra funding to help them recover."

Mr Phillips said he hoped the project would grow past the first six months, with the capacity for more tourism operators to get involved.

"This is a great sign that the government is trying to support the industry as much as they can," he said.

Mr Entsch said participating tourism operators were selected through an open tender process.

Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley said the initiative helped ensure business continuity for the tourism industry, as well as helping conserve and protect high-value reef tourism sites.

"We're delighted to support our passionate tourism operators to monitor reef health, control native pest outbreaks, and conduct restoration activities at local reef sites," Ms Ley said.

Originally published as JobKeeper's $3.2m replacement: Is it enough?

More Stories

editors picks jobkeeper reef health project

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local police respond to speed zone ‘grace period’ rumour

        Premium Content Local police respond to speed zone ‘grace period’ rumour

        News Laidley police answer an important question – is there a grace period for speed zone changes?

        It’s V-day: First step to getting our lives back

        Premium Content It’s V-day: First step to getting our lives back

        Health Historic vaccine rollout plots path back to normal life: CHO

        Queenslanders’ dilemma over assisted dying

        Premium Content Queenslanders’ dilemma over assisted dying

        News Queenslanders back assisted dying, except for their own relatives

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?