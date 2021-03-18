Job Seeker steals old man’s wallet, says finders keepers

A Gatton job seeker who allegedly stole a wallet after seeing it fall out of an elderly man’s pants claimed in court it was a “finders’ keepers” situation.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard Matthew John Swanson was caught on CCTV on January 19 where footage depicted him picking up the wallet of an elderly man before he disappeared into the toilet block at Gatton’s IGA shopping centre.

Swanson, 44, appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, March 15, where police prosecutor sergeant Al Windsor told the court $450 was taken from the wallet.

From the Gatton Supa IGA supermarket CCTV footage, police were able to observe the wallet fall out the victim’s pants.

“He (Swanson) stopped opposite the victim, and when the victim moved away, he sat down, reached under the bench, picked up the wallet and put it in his pants pocket then left the area,” sergeant Windsor said.

“Several minutes later, he exited the toilets of that location and met up with another person before leaving the centre.”

The IGA Mall, Gatton. Photo: Ali Kuchel (file)

The court heard that the victim contacted the centre the next day asking whether his wallet had been reported or returned to the front desk, as he noticed $450 missing.

The incident was reported to police.

CCTV footage aided the investigation, and police were able to visit Swanson at his home.

Swanson, an unemployed man on Job Seeker, was represented by duty lawyer James Ryan, who said his client agreed with all the facts except the amount of cash.

“The instruction is there was $50 cash, two $20 notes and a $10 note, and he did leave the wallet behind in the toilet of the IGA facility,” Mr Ryan said.

“He took it as a finder’s keepers’ situation, but clearly that’s not applicable.”

Magistrate Graham Osborne said the problem was the dispute in the sum of money.

“If you want to dispute the facts, we will require the other party to turn up as well,” he said.

Sergeant Windsor proposed that the victim produce ATM records of the amount of money withdrawn, rather than a contested fact hearing.

Swanson’s one charge of stealing was adjourned to March 29.