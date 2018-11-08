Jim brings tales of Ukraine back home

WHAT A TALE: Laidley author Jim Nicholls journeyed to Ukraine earlier this year and chronicled his travels in his new book, launching later this month.

WHAT A TALE: Laidley author Jim Nicholls journeyed to Ukraine earlier this year and chronicled his travels in his new book, launching later this month. Dominic Elsome

IT WAS the story of an early 1900s mutiny on a Russian battleship that first drew Laidley author Jim Nicholls to Ukraine - but his journey led him to far more wondrous discoveries.

Mr Nicholls will launch a new book this month based on his recent journey through the country, taking readers along for the adventure through a land of "intrigue and mystery”.

The accomplished author said his journey from the capital in Kiev to the port of Odessa on the Dnieper River left him "gob-smacked” at every corner - and said the breadth of culture and history that lies just below the surface was incredible.

"I was astounded at what they have suffered over centuries,” Mr Nicholls said.

"But despite all that these people are the most welcoming, happy people you'd ever meet.”

He expressed his sadness that most people associated Ukraine with the long-running civil war raging in the east, despite the diverse country behind the headlines.

"The war in the east, it's still just waging away,” he said.

"You wouldn't know - you would not know that this was happening,” he said.

"It's not as though there's tanks on every corner and soldiers with big guns, there's none of it - life just goes on.”

The book Ukraine - Notes from a fractured land will be launched on Friday, November 23 - at noon in the Laidley Library and at 2.30pm at the Gatton Library.

Mr Nicholls will provide a short talk and books will be available for purchase.

Books will also be available at Laidley NewsXpress and Das Neumann Haus.

A percentage of income from book sales will go towards supporting the Laidley RSL Sub-branch's welfare programs.