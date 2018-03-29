Jillian's makeover is inspiring others to change

TRANSFORMATION: A special afternoon tea was held at the Fernvale Indoor Sports Centre for Jillian Davis to reveal her new look to friends and family.

Francis Witsenhuysen

SINCE shedding nearly 50 kilograms and getting an "extreme makeover,” Jillian Davis says people she knows pass her in the street.

But it was the reaction of friends and family as she walked through the doors of her special "makeover reveal” the 54-year-old had been waiting for.

"It felt excellent because I never thought I could do it,” she said.

"I feel amazing.”

Jillian's makeover began last Monday at El- Zee Hairdressers with stylist Elly McMahon followed by make up by Amy Mullins, though it was her new figure which wowed onlookers as she showed it off in a beautiful new dress.

"The thing that has helped me lose the weight the most been exercise,” Jillian said.

"I love classes and I do a lot of weights at gym.

"And I don't eat any processed food anymore.”

Jillian said fighting obesity hadn't been the only battle she had won in life.

"I found out I had breast cancer ten years ago and the side effects of the Chemotherapy made me gain weight,” she said.

"Then for five years I was part of a study trial for women who had not yet gone through menopause, and the side effects from those injections and drugs made me put on weight too.

"I just blew up so big... I was depressed because I was so big and I thought I would stay like this for rest of my life.”

Jillian's weight was her affecting life so much that when there was a funeral or family gathering she wouldn't feel like going.

Finally, an intervention from her daughter Amy inspired Jillian to change her life.

"Amy had just finished studying a Certificate three and four in fitness,” she said.

"She wrote me a routine and a food plan and I lost about 10 kilograms. Then I joined the Fernvale Indoor Gym about two and a half years ago.”

She said going to a gym wasn't just for people who were young and fit.

"I was at an age where if I didn't do something I would be plagued with inevitable health problems,” she said.

"Your thoughts do become your reality. Believe that you can lose the weight and get healthy and you will.”

Jillian's weight loss has since inspired several of her friends to get more healthy.

"A big thank you to Norma from the sports centre for organising my makeover and reveal,” she said.

"And of course the girls from El-Zee for volunteering all that time.”