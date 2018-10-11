Jetstar’s got $249 flights to Hawaii but this is better

Cheapest trip ever? Better jump to it...

Bali, Hawaii, Gold Coast ... Australians' favourite holiday destinations are looking hotter than ever with the release of Jetstar's latest sale fares.

From today, the budget airline is offering big savings on flights to some of the world's most popular beach destinations.

Aussie holidaymakers can fly to Hawaii from $249 or Bali from $129.

And within Australia, flights from Sydney to Ballina Byron start from $45. Other sale destinations include the Whitsunday Coast ($57 from Brisbane), Gold Coast ($82 from Adelaide), Sunshine Coast ($79 from Melbourne) and Cairns ($95 from Sydney).

The "Beach Discovery" sale fares are for travel during select periods between November 2018 and August 2019 - and although the peak mid-December to mid-January period is ruled out, there are still summer bargains available.

Did someone say beach sale? Better get booking...

YOUR CHEAPEST TRIP EVER

The even better news for bargain hunters is not only are flights dirt cheap, they should also be able to snap up rock-bottom priced holiday accommodation as well.

Booking.com recently analysed the best value times to visit some of the world's most popular destinations and found savings of 60 per cent available on luxury hotels in Bali if you time it right.

Since Jetstar's sale dates coincide with the best weeks (see the full list of sale dates below), it's looking good to snap up your cheapest trip ever.

Seminyak, Bali

Holidaymakers can save up to 59 per cent on accommodation compared to the peak season if they travel during the fourth week of January.

Kuta, Bali

The most affordable week to stay in Kuta is the third week of February with prices 45 per cent cheaper than the most expensive week of the year.

Honolulu, Hawaii

For the best value of the year, travel during the third week of February, when prices are 40 per cent cheaper than the peak period.

Gold Coast, Queensland

The most affordable week to go is the first week of June with prices 50 per cent cheaper than the most expensive week of the year.

For the ultimate Bali bargains, visit in late January or February.

JETSTAR BEACH DISCOVERY SALE FARES

• Brisbane to Whitsunday Coast from $57 (January 29-April 3; May 1-June 26)

• Sydney to Sunshine Coast from $59 (January 22-April 3; April 30-June 26)

• Melbourne to Sunshine Coast from $79 (November 27-December 5; January 29-April 3; April 30-June 26)

• Adelaide to Gold Coast from $82 (January 22-April 3; May 1-June 26)

• Sydney to Cairns from $95 (November 20-December 5; January 8-April 3; April 30-June 26)

• Melbourne to Cairns from $101 (November 13-December 12; January 22-April 3; April 30-June 26)

• Adelaide to Cairns from $108 (January 22-April 3; April 30-June 26)

• Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Honolulu from $249 (January 18-March 3; July 16-August 30)

• Sydney to Honolulu from $249 (January 15-March 2; July 19-August 31)

• Cairns to Bali (Denpasar) from $149 (April 30-June 20)

• Perth to Bali (Denpasar) from $129 (April 30-June 20)

• Brisbane to Bali (Denpasar) from $189 (January 15-March 3; April 30-June 20; July 16-August 30)

Jetstar's Beach Discovery Sale is on from Thursday, October 11 until 11.59pm (AEDT) Monday, October 15, unless sold out.

For full details see jetstar.com