Jetstar launch $149 flights to Japan

Japan has never looked this good - or this cheap!

IT'S already the fastest-growing destination for Australian travellers - and now Jetstar's launched a sale that's set to make Japan even bigger in 2019.

A record 552,400 Aussies visited Japan last year, with new Australian records set every month in 2018.

Now the Japan hype is only set to ramp up, with Jetstar's sale letting travellers return for free.

Fares start from $299 from Cairns to Tokyo - which factoring in the free return flight, equates to a fare of $149.50 each way.

Return flights to Tokyo (Narita) start from $329 from the Gold Coast, $414 from Sydney, $411 from Brisbane and $448 from Melbourne.

Return flights to Osaka start from $299 from Cairns, $464 from Sydney, $466 from Melbourne and $498 from Adelaide.

The flights are available for selected dates between May and December, 2019.

It's a huge year for Japan, which hosts the Rugby World Cup from September (no, those dates aren't on sale, before you ask) and is preparing to host the Olympics next year.

Hold onto your hats, Jetstar’s Japan flight frenzy is here.

The sale comes as better exchange rates mean Australian travellers have more yen to spend, with Japan National Tourism Organization figures showing Aussies were Japan's highest spending tourists in 2018, spending an average of $3075 per visit.

"Favourable economic conditions now mean Australian dollars go further in Japan than many other currencies, and the statistics show our Australian visitors are taking full advantage to spend more yen," said Kana Wakabayashi of the JNTO's Sydney office.

JETSTAR'S FLY TO JAPAN, RETURN FOR FREE FARES:

Cairns to Tokyo (Narita) from $299

Gold Coast to Tokyo (Narita) from $329

Cairns to Osaka from $299

Melbourne to Tokyo (Narita) via Gold Coast from $448

Sydney to Tokyo (Narita) via Cairns from $414

Adelaide to Osaka via Cairns from $498

Brisbane to Tokyo (Narita) via Cairns from $411

Melbourne to Osaka via Cairns from $466

Sydney to Osaka via Cairns from $464

Jetstars's return-for-free sale runs until February 5 unless sold out prior. For details visit jetstar.com

