Jess, Brooke gallop towards nationals

STATE TEAM: Faith Lutheran College students Brooke Dougall and Jess Emmerson, pictured with He's A Dude, are off to interschool nationals. ALI KUCHEL

EQUESTRIAN: Many hours go in behind the scenes to make it to the Australian Interschool Championships.

It's not just riding a horse around an arena, but feeding, cleaning, stabling and hours of travelling to shows and finishing on a good result to make the team.

For two Faith Lutheran College students their final year of high school will end on a high as they represent their school and the state at the championship from tomorrow.

Brooke Dougall and Jess Emmerson will make the trek to Werribee National Equestrian Centre, Victoria, for their fourth and second nationals respectively.

Brooke will take two horses for eventing - My Locky for the CIC one star and Mount Barron for the EA105 (pre-novice) classes.

Brooke won the one star class at the state finals, and finished third for the third consecutive year in a row on Mount Barron in the EA105.

"You have to have a really good bond and partnership with your horse,” she said.

"You can't just jump on them and go out into the ring.”

Jess and her off-the-track thoroughbred He's A Dude will compete in the 95cm combined training, which features a round of showjumping and one dressage test.

The journey to nationals almost stopped following the state finals when she placed outside the top four.

Faith Lutheran College students Brooke Dougall and Jess Emmerson (aboard Hilton) will be competing at the interschool equestrian national finals next month. ALI KUCHEL

"I was pretty disappointed (I had missed out) mainly because I wasn't having the best weekend, but I was still planning on going to support the riders at nationals,” she said.

But a couple weeks after the state finals in the June-July school holidays, Jess got the call to be part of the team.

For Jess and Brooke, interschool is not just about winning ribbons and finishing at the top, but a chance to catch up with friends they have been competing with since primary school.

"It's a big goal for everyone wanting to qualify in their final year,” Jess said.

College equestrian co-ordinator Kaye Pace said the nationals selection was a huge achievement for the girls and the school.