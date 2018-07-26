Jennings brothers prove an instant hit at Gatton Hawks

BROTHERLEY LOVE: Austin and Daniel Jennings have made an instant impact at the Gatton Hawks in 2018.

Lachlan McIvor

RUGBY LEAGUE: They might not look like siblings at first glance but there is no doubting the brotherly bond shared between Daniel and Austin Jennings.

The Gatton Hawks' new boys have both enjoyed fruitful first campaigns at the club, with their speed, skill and flair an instant hit at Cahill Park.

The duo lived and breathed the game growing up together but this season is the first time they've played club footy together apart from a couple of appearances side-by-side at Brothers last year.

The Jennings' chemistry on the right side of the Gatton backline and appetite for scoring tries has already paid huge dividends in their debut year.

Daniel has scored 17 and Austin has grabbed 14 with two more games still to play and they are as close on the field as they are off it.

"A lot of boys try to hit me because of my size,” 18-year-old Austin smiled.

"They try to hit me as hard as they can and I'll get up laughing and (Daniel) comes over and tries to get into them but I just take it all in and laugh. He's always got my back.”

Brought to Gatton at the insistence of coach Shaun Hobson, it has been a smooth transition into the yellow and black jersey for the brothers.

"Even though we're newcomers (the club and supporters) have shown us the same love,” 22-year-old Daniel said.

"I'm keen for a bigger off-season next year. I didn't do much pre-season this year.

"Hobbo has mentored us both really well so I want to see what else he's got for us.”

Although they were disappointed not to continue their hot form into the finals, they are eager to go one better in 2019.

"Unfortunately we didn't make the finals but we were so keen to get there,” Austin said.

"We've got to go bigger and better next year. We've had a good season so far, we have just got to finish it off.”