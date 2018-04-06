Menu
Jenna breaks silence on Channing split

Channing Tatum, left, and Jenna Dewan Tatum. Picture: AP
Channing Tatum, left, and Jenna Dewan Tatum. Picture: AP
by Staff writers

DANCER and actress Jenna Dewan Tatum wants to dispell some rumours about why she and husband Channing Tatum called it quits after nine years of marriage.

The Step Up star, 37, has come out to deny that she parted ways with the Magic Mike star because of his drinking.

"Happy to clarify that absolutely none of these rumours are true. The reason our statement was so positive [was] because that's the reality of the situation," she said through a spokesperson to the Daily Mail.

Media reports had suggested that Tatum's flirting with other women and excessive drinking caused the split.

In 2014, Tatum had said in an interview "I probably drink too much. My wife, that's what she bought into."

The pair first met while filming the 2006 dance film Step Up, then ultimately married in 2009.

They welcomed their only child, a four-year-old daughter called Everly, in 2013.

In a very "Hollywood" separation statement they wanted to "take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible."

"There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision," the said. "Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

The split shocked fans who were used to the pair sharing their love on social media.

