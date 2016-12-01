37°
Sport

Jenkins climbs showjumping ladder

Ali Kuchel
| 1st Dec 2016 1:38 PM
CLEAR ROUND: Stuart Jenkins and Fairview Aliquidam in action.
CLEAR ROUND: Stuart Jenkins and Fairview Aliquidam in action. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

EQUESTRIAN: As Stuart Jenkins and his horse cleared the last fence, the time clock stopped.

He turned to see if he was quick enough but the screen was blank.

Jenkins and Fairview Aliquidam were the final duo to compete in the showjumping World Cup qualifier at Shepparton.

"It felt like 20 seconds, maybe not quite that long, until I found out if I was fast enough,” Jenkins said.

"Then I heard the announcer say I'd won.”

The Glamorgan Vale rider had secured the victory on his nine-year-old gelding, elevating him into fifth place on the Australian World Cup title leader board.

Earlier this year, his star horse Fairview Aliquidam was injured, throwing a curve in Jenkin's "pipe dream” of winning the World Cup Showjumping series.

He competed on his second horse, Fairview Animation, throughout the year, including the Gatton qualifier in July.

However, returning from injury in September, Fairview Aliquidam proved he's got potential as a World Cup horse. He finished fifth at the Melbourne Royal, followed by a third in Adelaide before heading to Shepparton.

Jumping two clear rounds with the fastest time, Jenkins said his horse handled the course fantastically.

"The weather had been in, the wind was howling, I didn't realise how bad it was until I watched my video replay,” Jenkins said.

"It's very exciting for a young horse to win a qualifier in his fourth start.”

Facing fences at 1.50m to 1.60m, Fairview Aliquidam took the course with ease.

Jenkins said Fairview Aliquidam had competed in five World Cup qualifiers.

"I'm very happy with how things have gone this year,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins is yet to win the overall Australian World Cup title, which is held each year, with the season running from about April to January.

Two qualifiers remain in the circuit for the season, Sydney next weekend and Boneo Park, Victoria, in January.

Jenkins said he wasn't sure if he would compete at Sydney, but the Boneo Park event could be on the cards.

Gatton Star

Topics:  fairview aliquidam glamorgan vale showjumping somerset region stuart jenkins

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Jenkins climbs showjumping ladder

Jenkins climbs showjumping ladder

As Stuart Jenkins and his horse cleared the last fence, the time clock stopped.

Do you have what it takes to be an SES leader?

JOIN THE TEAM: Acting Lockyer Valley Local Controller Annette Fifoot directing the Gatton SES unit before a call out.

Up for a challenge?

Top coach helps Lockyer Valley athletes

GIVING IT A SPIN: Coaches Peter Lawler and Bailey Pashley with Laidley athlete Catherine Lee at the Lockyer District Athletics coaching clinic on Saturday.

One of the most respected names in athletics descended on Laidley.

Future set for final school years school

FAST FOWARD: Lockyer District High School students Clayton Hazard, Kimberley Harding, Hannah Hicks and Amy Horne have received QATSIF for their Year 11 studies.

Lockyer High students receive vital funding from QATSIF

Local Partners

Jenkins climbs showjumping ladder

As Stuart Jenkins and his horse cleared the last fence, the time clock stopped.

Phone problems, chances are it's been cut off

NO SERVICE: Telstra mobile phones utilising the 2G network will be disconnected tomorrow.

Telstra cuts ties with 2G phones.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Kanye West leaves hospital, nine days after breakdown

Kanye West leaves hospital, nine days after breakdown

RAPPER Kanye West has reportedly left hospital after nine days of treatment following his mental breakdown.

Victoria's Secret 2016: Top supermodels wow in Paris

Lady Gaga revived her role as the first lady of pop music

Now you can watch Netflix without the net

A scene from the Netflix hit Stranger Things

Stranger Things binge can now be enjoyed on a plane

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie Trolls.

DREAMWORKS' colourful family film Trolls hits cinemas today.

Crikey! Robert Irwin turns 13

Robert Irwin turns 13 today.

He's travelled the world, wrestled crocs and starred on TV

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

EP on the way for release in 2017. Photo Contributed

Dead Eyed Stare video doesn't blink

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy perform at Rankins Springs pub re-opening

Amazing Value - Well Located, Spacious and Immaculately Presented

108 Curzon Street, East Toowoomba 4350

House 4 2 1 Offers Above...

Positioned in the quiet and convenient suburb of East Toowoomba, this home offers practical family living, an opportunity to downsize or a great investment...

Seductive New Home Will Delight

25 Neiwand Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

House 4 2 2 $525,000

Perfect for the first home buyer, retirees or astute investor, this brand new contemporary home with seductive interiors and sensation finishes, is situated in a...

Quality and Style with Large Practical Homely Living

23 Wirreanda Drive, Rangeville 4350

House 4 2 2 $749,000

The striking street presence is just the beginning of the charm and appeal of this beautiful Ron Cullen built home of some 320m under roof. Every aspect of this...

Contract crashed - massive price reduction - best value in Glenvale at Offers above $345,000

6 Cooranga Street, Glenvale 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Above...

This home requires your full attention the sellers have made it clear they need a contract today! Nicely tucked away in the Sunset Estate in Glenvale, this...

Family Friendly - Red Hot Buying!!

314 Greenwattle Street, Wilsonton Heights 4350

House 3 2 5 Buyer Interest...

Flawless presentation and easy day to day living is offered by this versatile family home! Offering great proportions to all rooms and being complemented with...

Sellers Circumstances is your Opportunity

Unit 1/355 Tor Street, Wilsonton 4350

Town House 3 2 1 Offers Over...

Investors now is the time to invest in Toowoomba with an increasing population expected to under pin the city's growth as major infrastructure projects come on...

SO MUCH TO OFFER FOR SO LITTLE!

15B Port Street, Wilsonton Heights 4350

House 3 1 2 Buyer Interest...

Offering privacy, security and convenience, this well presented home ticks all the boxes! Features include spacious bedrooms, large living room plus a spacious...

Ideal Rangeville LocationWalk To Shops, Schools and Parks!

65 Boshammer Street, Rangeville 4350

House 4 2 1 Interest Above...

It's first time to the market for this one owner home and its' owner has created an opportunity for the astute position buyer. With 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 3...

Rangeville Ripper 4 Bed Character Home Close To Shops!

27 Cohoe Street, Rangeville 4350

House 4 2 3 $449,000 PLUS

When a homely and comfortable style, with a dash of THE UNIQUE is what you're after, this home answers your call! Offering four bedrooms, multiple living areas...

&quot;Wayalongalie&quot; Circa 1909 - Prestigious Historical Colonial on 2,024m2

38 Vacy Street, Newtown 4350

House 4 2 3 Offers Above...

Truly one of Toowoomba’s prized homes, “Wayalongalie” has been stylishly transformed for distinctive contemporary living whilst retaining the property's original...

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!