Jenkins climbs showjumping ladder

EQUESTRIAN: As Stuart Jenkins and his horse cleared the last fence, the time clock stopped.

He turned to see if he was quick enough but the screen was blank.

Jenkins and Fairview Aliquidam were the final duo to compete in the showjumping World Cup qualifier at Shepparton.

"It felt like 20 seconds, maybe not quite that long, until I found out if I was fast enough,” Jenkins said.

"Then I heard the announcer say I'd won.”

The Glamorgan Vale rider had secured the victory on his nine-year-old gelding, elevating him into fifth place on the Australian World Cup title leader board.

Earlier this year, his star horse Fairview Aliquidam was injured, throwing a curve in Jenkin's "pipe dream” of winning the World Cup Showjumping series.

He competed on his second horse, Fairview Animation, throughout the year, including the Gatton qualifier in July.

However, returning from injury in September, Fairview Aliquidam proved he's got potential as a World Cup horse. He finished fifth at the Melbourne Royal, followed by a third in Adelaide before heading to Shepparton.

Jumping two clear rounds with the fastest time, Jenkins said his horse handled the course fantastically.

"The weather had been in, the wind was howling, I didn't realise how bad it was until I watched my video replay,” Jenkins said.

"It's very exciting for a young horse to win a qualifier in his fourth start.”

Facing fences at 1.50m to 1.60m, Fairview Aliquidam took the course with ease.

Jenkins said Fairview Aliquidam had competed in five World Cup qualifiers.

"I'm very happy with how things have gone this year,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins is yet to win the overall Australian World Cup title, which is held each year, with the season running from about April to January.

Two qualifiers remain in the circuit for the season, Sydney next weekend and Boneo Park, Victoria, in January.

Jenkins said he wasn't sure if he would compete at Sydney, but the Boneo Park event could be on the cards.