Why Jeff Goldblum always plays the same character

JEFF Goldblum doesn't care if audiences have trouble separating him from the characters he plays onscreen.

"We know actors - Daniel Day-Lewis, and I admire his approach greatly - who say, 'When people see me onscreen I want to be entirely believed as some transformed character.' But no, I'm not worried about that," Goldblum said in an interview with Vulture.

The 65-year-old actor, as famous for being himself as anything else in recent years, said he's found his outsizes personality to be something directors like when casting.

Goldblum as The Grandmaster in Thor: Ragnarok. Photo: Jasin Boland.

"[Thor Ragnarok director] Taika Waititi, when we met at the Chateau Marmont before we started on Thor, said to me, 'I want Jeff Goldblum in makeup in that role.' And I like to do that," he continued. "I'd rather do that than characterise too extravagantly. People write Jeff Goldblum-y parts and they want me to do them and that's fine. I think I can even do a better version of it. So no, this little Jeff Goldblum row that I'm hoeing is still adventurous."

That said, the actor, who reprised his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm in this week's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, is wary of pushing things too far. While he's fine being called the "internet's new boyfriend," he doesn't want to become a caricature of himself like others have.

As Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic Park.

"I'm careful; I don't want to be a skeevy reality-show version of myself," he said. "But what I mean is that there might be great roles still to come for me that incorporate things that are recognisably my straight behaviour. Who knows? I still am excited about transforming for roles. I wouldn't mind playing a part with hair extensions and an eye patch and a funny accent."

