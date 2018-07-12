Teen’s brave act to save nephew

Jayla Wallace, 13, is grazed and bruised after saving her little nephew’s life. Source: 7 News

A TEENAGE girl has been hailed a hero after she threw herself in front of a moving truck to save her nephew's life.

Jayla Wallace, 13, and her nephew Jordyn Prior, 4, were thrown metres into the air when they were hit by a Isuzu truck around 4pm on Tuesday.

The accident occurred when the young boy ran onto the road in front of the stationary bus that he and his aunty had just got off, in the Perth suburb of Jane Brook.

Jordyn failed to see the truck attempting to pass the bus, and his mother Jessy Scattini said this was when 13-year-old Jayla threw herself in front of her nephew to protect him.

"Jayla had seen that there was a truck that was oncoming and she chased after him," she told 9 News Perth's Scott Cunningham.

"[She's] actually thrown herself in front of the truck knowing she was going to get hit, and tried to throw him out of the way."

Both were hit by the oncoming truck and thrown three metres into the air.

7 News reported that Jordyn's mother felt "conflicted" about who to run to at the scene of the accident "because I love them both so much."

"But I could see Jayla was responsive, although she was bleeding - but Jordyn was unresponsive, so I ran to him," she said.

The pair were taken to Midland Hospital for treatment, the boy has since been transferred to the Perth Children's Hospital.

Jayla suffered grazes and bruises, but she's being called a hero for her quick actions.

Ms Scattini told 9 News Perth that "she's definitely our superhero - she's his".

"She's our guardian angel and without her I don't know where I'd be or where he'd be," she said.

Ms Scattini also thanked members of the public that stopped to help the two children, and said she didn't blame the driver.

"I just wanted him to know as well that the kids are doing well and it could have happened to anyone in his circumstances too," she said.

The driver of the truck has assisted investigators with their inquiries.

Police would like to speak to anyone that witnessed the crash, or saw the Isuzu truck prior to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or to make a report online at crimestopperswa.com.au.