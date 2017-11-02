Jayden has the drive to succeed

LEARNING THE ROPES: 20-year-old Jayden Manteufel (right), of Lockyer Automotive, was named Apprentice of the Year.

WHILE it was nice to gain recognition from the wider community at the Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards, Jayden Manteufel appreciates the pat on the back from his customers more than anything.

The third-year apprentice light vehicle mechanic at Lockyer Automotive has been a part of the business for most of its four-year history and appreciates the extra touch he can provide that most major dealerships won't.

"People drive lots of miles in their cars and they need to know they can trust their local mechanic,” Mr Manteufel said.

"They really want to understand what's going on... here you can give them more feedback and that way they know you're doing right by them.

"They're not just dropping their car off and picking it up later, it's much more than that.”

The 20-year-old was named as Apprentice of the Year and he admitted his sights had been set on snagging the prize for most of the year.

"The whole week (before the awards) the nerves were kicking in, I knew from the start of the year I wanted to achieve this, I put in all the hard work... to get that recognition was probably one of the highlights of the year for sure,” he said.

Growing up and watching his parents sink countless hours into their own small business had been a big inspiration for his own work ethic.

"I always put in a 110% into everything,” he said.

"I believe it's dedication and determination and the way I've been brought up, seeing mum and dad the way they work.”

His passion for all things cars, including racing at motorsport events across the state in his spare time, meant work was far from a grind.

"I'm living a dream I'd never thought I'd be able to at this age,” he said.