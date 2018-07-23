Jayde Kendall's memory will never fade from Gatton

Denis Morrissey at the memorial for his granddaughter Jayde Kendall in Gatton. The Jayde Kendall Day of Awareness Walk will be held on August 14.

Denis Morrissey at the memorial for his granddaughter Jayde Kendall in Gatton. The Jayde Kendall Day of Awareness Walk will be held on August 14. Lachlan McIvor

THE LOSS of his beloved granddaughter is a wound that will never heal for Denis Morrissey but he is striving to prevent anybody else experiencing that same heart-wrenching pain.

His "angel" will again watch over the Jayde Kendall Day of Awareness Walk on August 14 for the third year, with the date marking the day she was last seen by family or friends.

Her body was found in Upper Tenthill two weeks later.

Cherished personal memories of Jayde, as well as her message of awareness and ode against bullying and violence, will be at forefront for many in the Gatton community next month.

