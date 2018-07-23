Menu
Denis Morrissey at the memorial for his granddaughter Jayde Kendall in Gatton. The Jayde Kendall Day of Awareness Walk will be held on August 14.
People and Places

Jayde Kendall's memory will never fade from Gatton

Lachlan Mcivor
by
23rd Jul 2018 12:05 PM

THE LOSS of his beloved granddaughter is a wound that will never heal for Denis Morrissey but he is striving to prevent anybody else experiencing that same heart-wrenching pain.

His "angel" will again watch over the Jayde Kendall Day of Awareness Walk on August 14 for the third year, with the date marking the day she was last seen by family or friends.

Her body was found in Upper Tenthill two weeks later.

Cherished personal memories of Jayde, as well as her message of awareness and ode against bullying and violence, will be at forefront for many in the Gatton community next month.

denis morrissey gatton jayde kendall jayde kendall day of awareness walk
Gatton Star

